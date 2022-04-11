Peacock Orders Comedic Thriller Series ‘Based on a True Story’ From Craig Rosenberg, Jason Bateman to Produce

Peacock has given a straight-to-series order to the comedic thriller “Based on a True Story.”

The series hails from writer, executive producer, and showrunner Craig Rosenberg. Jason Bateman and Michael Costigan of Aggregate Films will also executive produce, with Roxie Rodriguez of Aggregate co-executive producing. UCP will serve as the studio.

Inspired by an actual event, “Based on a True Story” is about a realtor, a plumber and a former tennis star whose lives unexpectedly collide, exposing America’s obsession with true crime, murder and the slow close toilet seat.\

“There are some true stories that are stranger than fiction as is the case for the events that inspire this show,” said Beatrice Springborn, president of UCP. “It is a twisted, thrilling and incredibly funny series that combines the comic and suspense talents of the dream team of Craig Rosenberg, Jason Bateman, Michael Costigan and Roxie Rodriguez to create the perfect show for Peacock.”

Rosenberg most recently worked on the hit Amazon series “The Boys.” His prior writing credits include “Lost,” “Preacher,” and features like “After the Sunset.”

He is repped by Paradigm, Anonymous Content, and Paul Hastings LLP.

“Inspired by real events, ‘Based on a True Story’ explores America’s obsession with true-crime and serial killers,” said Lisa Katz, president of scripted content for NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “Along with our colleagues at UCP, we’re thrilled Craig Rosenberg, Jason Bateman, Michael Costigan and Roxie Rodriguez have partnered with Peacock for what is sure to be a wild ride filled with unexpected twists and turns and lots of humor.”

Aggregate currently produces the critically-acclaimed Netflix series “Ozark,” which stars Bateman. The show is preparing to release the second half of its final season on April 29. Aggregate’s other recent TV productions include “A Teacher” at Hulu and “The Outsider” at HBO, the latter of which also starred Bateman.

This is also the latest in a string of true-crime series at Peacock. The streamer previously aired the series “Dr. Death” and “Joe vs. Carole,” while also prepping the Jan Broberg kidnapping series “A Friend of the Family.”