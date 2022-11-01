Peacock Series ‘Based on a True Story’ Adds Tom Bateman, Liana Liberato, Priscilla Quintana to Cast (EXCLUSIVE)

The upcoming comedic thriller series “Based on a True Story” at Peacock has added three new cast members, Variety has learned exclusively.

Tom Bateman (“Thirteen Lives,” “Behind Her Eyes”), Liana Liberato (“Scream 6,” “To the Bone”), and Priscilla Quintana (“Good Trouble”) have joined the show as series regulars. They will star alongside previously announced cast members Kaley Cuoco and Chris Messina.

Per the official logline, the series “is about a realtor, a plumber and a former tennis star whose lives unexpectedly collide, exposing America’s obsession with true crime, murder and the slow close toilet seat.” It was previously announced that Cuoco will play a married woman named Ava Bartlett, while Messina will play a character named Nathan. All other character details are under wraps.

Bateman is repped by CAA, United Agents in the U.K. and attorney Patti Felker. Liberato is repped by Entertainment 360 and Innovative Artists. Quintana is repped by SDB Partners, LINK Entertainment and Hansen Jacobson.

Craig Rosenberg will serve as writer, executive producer, and showrunner on “Based on a True Story.” Jason Bateman and Michael Costigan will executive produce via Aggregate Films, with Roxie Rodriguez of Aggregate and Melissa Blake co-executive producing. Alex Buono will direct the first episode and produce. UCP is the studio.

“Based on a True Story” was given a straight-to-series order in April. It is one of the latest additions to a growing roster of true crime projects at Peacock, which includes “Dr. Death,” as well as “Joe v. Carole,” and the recently launched “A Friend of the Family.”