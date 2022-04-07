Peacock Orders ‘Gentle Art of Swedish Death Cleaning’ Reality Series From Amy Poehler

Peacock has ordered the Amy Poehler-produced unscripted series “The Gentle Art of Swedish Death Cleaning” Variety has learned.

Adapted from the 2018 nonfiction book of the same name from Swedish artist Margareta Magnusson, the show is an hourlong home-makeover show where the makeovers are based on the Swedish practice of döstädning, or death cleaning, where people declutter their homes and get rid of unnecessary belongings.

Each episode will feature a different person at a crossroads in their life that will get visited by a Swedish Death Cleaner to help them organize their homes. The episodes feature interviews the the homeowner as well as their friends, neighbors and family, and will see the Death Cleaner encourage the owner to pass along mementos to their loved ones.

“The Gentle Art of Swedish Death Cleaning” is created and produced by Scout Productions, best known for creating the original “Queer Eye” series on Bravo, as well as Amy Poehler’s Paper Kite Productions. Universal Television Alternative Studio, a division of Universal Studio Group, also co-produces the project. In addition to executive producing, Poehler will also narrate each episode of the series. Poehler and Paper Kite are represented by 3 Arts Entertainment, Ocean Avenue, WME and Sloane Offer Weber & Dern.

“We are so excited to work on such a life affirming project with the genius creators at Scout,” Poehler said in a statement. “Swedish Death Cleaning reminds us to focus on what is truly important, and we couldn’t find a better team to take this journey with than Peacock and the incredible Scout Team.”

“The Gentle Art of Swedish Death Cleaning” will be executive produced by Poehler and Kate Arend for Paper Kite Productions, as well as David Collins, Michael Williams, Rob Eric and Renata Lombardo for Scout Productions. Original author Magnusson will also serve as an executive producer for the series, along with Jane Magnusson, Stephen M. Morrison, Faye Stapleton and Susanna Lea.