‘Peacemaker’ Renewed for Season 2 on HBO Max

The DC Comics adaptation “Peacemaker” has been renewed for Season 2 on HBO Max, executive producer James Gunn and star John Cena announced on Wednesday.

The announcement comes the day before the Season 1 finale of the show, which continues the story of Cena’s titular costume vigilante from Gunn’s 2021 feature film “The Suicide Squad.” Danielle Brooks, Freddie Stroma, Chukwudi Iwuji, Jennifer Holland, and Steve Agee played the members of the motley crew of operatives tasked to help Peacemaker repel an alien invasion.

Gunn wrote all eight episodes of the first season, and directed five, along with Jody HIll, Rosemary Rodriguez, and Brad Anderson. Gunn, Peter Safran and Matt Miller executive produced, with John Cena as co-executive producer and Stacy Littlejohn as consulting producer.

“The brilliance of James Gunn once again shines with ‘Peacemaker,'” Sarah Aubrey, head of original content at HBO Max, said in a statement. “He took this character, brought to life by the inimitable John Cena, and created an exceptional series that’s simultaneously thrilling, hilarious and heartfelt, showcasing the humanity beneath this team of misfits living in a superhuman world. As the first original DC show to have its series premiere on HBO Max, we are thrilled that the viewers agreed to give peace a f***ing chance.”

It is difficult to parse just how popular “Peacemaker” has been during its eight-episode run — HBO Max does not release viewership data and Nielsen doesn’t yet measure HBO Max — but there have been some tentative signs that the show has been a major hit for the streamer. Parrot Analytics reported that the show was 69.5 times more in demand than the average series, according to Business Insider. And the show cracked Reelgood’s Top 10 streaming titles twice in January.