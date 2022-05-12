‘American Rescue Dog Show’ Adds Paula Abdul, Leslie Jordan, Yvette Nicole Brown as Guest Judges (TV News Roundup)

The best in show just got even better.

“The American Rescue Dog Show” has added Paula Abdul, Leslie Jordan and Yvette Nicole Brown as celebrity “ex-paw-t” judges, ABC announced Thursday.

The show features rescued pups from around the country as they “strut their fluff” and compete for a series of titles, including best in underbite, best in snoring, best in belly rubs and more. For each winning dog in the seven categories, a $10,000 donation will be made by Petco Love to a local animal welfare organization. Each category winner will compete for the title of best in rescue, which will culminate in a $100,000 donation.

“During these challenging times, animals have never had such an important impact on our wellbeing,” said “Animal Rescue Dog Show” creator and executive director Michael Levitt. “Now more than ever, it’s time to give rescue dogs their moment in the spotlight. The cuteness overload on this show is going to be off the charts and I can’t wait to show America just how special rescue dogs are and the profound ways they enhance our lives when we make them part of our family.”

Rob Riggle and Joe Tessitore host the competition special, with ESPN’s Monica McNutt as sideline correspondent. Dog-loving guest judges Paula Abdul, Leslie Jordan and Yvette Nicole Brown join the lineup.

“The American Rescue Dog Show” airs on May 25, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Also in today’s TV news:

FIRST LOOKS

Netflix released the first-look images of “Boo, Bitch,” an upcoming limited series starring Lana Condor as high school senior Erika Vu, who learns one morning that she’s a ghost. The series is co-created by Tim Schauer and Kuba Soltysiak, who EP alongside Condor, Jonathon Komack Martin, Blake Goza and Jamie Dooner. Erin Ehrlich and Lauren Iungerich serve as co-creators and showrunners. The cast includes Zoe Colletti, Mason Versaw, Aparna Brielle, Tenzing Norgay Trainor and Jason Genao. “Boo, Bitch” is made up of eight 30-minute episodes, and premieres on Netflix July 8. Check out first look images of the series below.

TRAILER

HBO released the official trailer for Season 2 of “Pause With Sam Jay.” The late night talk show is hosted by Emmy winning comedian Sam Jay, who fronts the show from her own apartment. Jay also executive produces the series with Prentice Penny, Chris Pollack, Langston Kerman, Suzanne Fagel, David Martin and Kara Baker. The second season will consist of eight episodes, and premieres May 20. Watch the full trailer below.

DEVELOPMENT

“Terror Train,” a new remake of the 1980 cult classic horror film, will premiere on Tubi this October, the streamer announced. Produced by Incendo, the film stars Robyn Alomar as a college student who boards a party train with her friends for a Halloween celebration, only to fight for her life when a mysterious assailant begins killing the partygoers one-by-one. Tim Rozon also stars in the film, which is written by Ian Carpenter and Aaron Martin and directed by Philippe Gagnon. Graham Ludlow, Shari Segal and Brook Peters executive produce “Terror Train.”

EVENTS

“Global Titans Dubai,” an exhibition tournament featuring multiple world famous fighting stars, will be produced by NEO Studios, the company announced Wednesday. The event will feature an eight-round exhibition match between undefeated boxing champions Floyd “Money” Mayweather and “Dangerous” Don Moore, along with matches between Anderson Silva and Bruno Machado, Badou Jack and Hany Atiyo, and Delfine Persoon and Elhem Mekhaled. The event will be broadcast worldwide on premium digital screening service LIVENow, and will be ticketed via NFTs. Alex Rudzinski serves as live broadcast director, while Chris Wagner serves as event executive producer. Melanie Capacia Johnson and Anouk Mertens executive produce for NEO Studios. NEO Studios will also shoot pre-fight and behind-the-scenes events for potential future documentaries and projects.

EXECS

WWE has named Suzette Ramirez-Carr its new chief human resources officer, reporting to chairman and CEO Vince McMahon. Ramirez-Carr joins WWE with nearly 30 years of executive experience. Previous roles include senior positions at UTA and Oaktree Capital Management. A graduate of the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor and the University of California, Irvine, her new position will include overseeing talent acquisition, employee experience, development and engagement, and HR operations and training.

PREMIERE DATES

“Top Gear America” Season 2 will premiere on July 1, Motortrend+ announced Thursday. Based on the U.S. format of the BBC Studios show, Dax Shepard, Rob Corddry and Jethro Bovingdon launch into the series with a special two-episode premiere that sees them exploring Montana’s roadways and going into the Pacific Northwest. Produced by BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions, Craig Armstrong is showrunner and Travis Shakespeare executive produced the series for BBC Studios. Valerie Bruce is general manager of BBC Studios LA Productions. Levi Rugg is executive producer for MotorTrend+. Mike Suggett is head of programming and development. Alex Wellen is global president and general manager for MotorTrend Group.