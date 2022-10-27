Paul Attanasio Sets Drama Pilot ‘The Bends’ at FX

Paul Attanasio has set a drama pilot at FX based on the Gerald Seymour book “Killing Ground.”

The one-hour pilot is titled “The Bends.” Per the official logline, “the series follows a seemingly perfect American family in Berlin whose secrets come to light when they hire a new nanny, unaware that she is trying to expose the parents’ corrupt financial and familial ties.”

Attanasio is writing and executive producing, with Mike Barker (“The Handmaid’s Tale,” “Broadchurch,” “Fargo”) set to direct and executive produce the pilot. Warren Littlefield, Ann Johnson, Graham Littlefield, and Lisa Harrison of The Littlefield Company also executive produce, as will Kathy Ciric. 20th Television is the studio. The Littlefield Company is currently under an overall deal with Disney, which owns 20th TV.

Attanasio has been nominated for two Academy Awards in his career, both for best adapted screenplay. The first was for “Quiz Show,” while the second was for “Donnie Brasco.” His other feature credits include “Sphere” and “The Sum of All Fears.” In television, Attanasio is known for creating hit shows like “Homicide: Life on the Street” and “Bull.” He also created the shows “Tommy” and “Gideon’s Crossing.”

He is repped by WME and Ziffren Brittenham.

The Littlefield Company currently produces Hulu’s “The Handmaid’s Tale,” which is currently airing its fifth season. The company also produces shows like “Fargo” at FX and “The Old Man” for FX on Hulu. The Littlefield Company also recently produced the Emmy-winning Hulu limited series “Dopesick.”

Littlefield is repped by WME, TFC Management, and Tom Hoberman. Barker is repped by CAA, Independent Talent Group, and Jackoway, Austen, Tyerman. Ciric is repped by CAA.