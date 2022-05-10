Patton Oswalt, Brandon Flynn, Hamish Linklater Among Seven Cast in Apple Series ‘Manhunt’

The upcoming Apple limited series “Manhunt,” which details the hunt for presidential assassin John Wilkes Booth, has added seven new cast members.

Brandon Flynn, Betty Gabriel, Will Harrison, Hamish Linklater, Damian O’Hare, Patton Oswalt and Lili Taylor have all joined the cast of the show. They join previously announced cast members Tobias Menzies, Anthony Boyle, Lovie Simone, and Matt Walsh.

“Manhunt” is a true crime series based on the events of Abraham Lincoln’s assassination and the book “Manhunt: The 12-Day Chase for Lincoln’s Killer” by James Swanson. Menzies stars as Edwin Stanton, Lincoln’s War Secretary and friend, who was driven nearly to madness by the need to catch Booth (Boyle) and to carry out Lincoln’s legacy.

The new roles are as follows:

Flynn (“13 Reasons Why,” “Ratched,” “Hellraiser”) as Eddie Stanton Jr., a war department clerk and son of Edwin Stanton.

Gabriel (“Get Out,” “Clickbait,” “Defending Jacob”) as Elizabeth “Lizzie” Keckley, a famous fashion designer and friend of Mary Lincoln.

Harrison (“Daisy Jones & the Six”) as David Herold, John Wilkes Booth’s accomplice.

Linklater (“Midnight Mass,” “The Big Short”) as Abraham Lincoln, the 16th president of the United States of America.

O’Hare (“Perry Mason,” “Pirates of the Caribbean” films) as Thomas Eckert, Stanton’s right hand man and a telegraph expert

Oswalt (“Gaslit,” “A.P. Bio,” “Veep”) as Detective Lafayette Baker, a war department investigator.

Lili Taylor (“Outer Range,” “Perry Mason,” “American Crime”) as Mary Lincoln, the wife of President Abraham Lincoln and former First Lady of the United States of America.

Monica Beletsky serve as writer, executive producer, and showrunner on “Manhunt.” The show is the first series order to come out of Beletsky’s overall deal with Apple, with her deal recently being renewed. Carl Franklin directs and executive produces. Layne Eskridge of POV Entertainment also executive produces along with Swanson. Michael Rotenberg and Richard Abate executive produce on behalf of 3 Arts, while Frank Smith and Naia Cucukov executive produce for Walden Media. The series is co-produced by Apple Studios and Lionsgate Television.