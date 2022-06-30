Jon Hamm to Guest in Series Premiere of ‘Password’ (TV News Roundup)

Jon Hamm will be featured as the celebrity guest in the premiere of game show revival “Password,” NBC has announced.

Based on the original show, which ran from 1961 to 1975 (and has been revived in several forms since then), “Password” pits two teams compete against each other as they solve word puzzles using one-word clues. The team that solves for the password ultimately takes home $25,000. Each team consists of a contestant and a celebrity player, with executive producer Jimmy Fallon leading one team and a rotating guest leading the other. The series premiere will see Fallon compete against Hamm in an episode dedicated to Betty White, a frequent player on the original “Password” and the wife of the show’s original host Allen Ludden.

In addition to Hamm, Yvette Nicole Brown, Tony Hale, Chelsea Handler, Heidi Klum, Joel McHale, Chrissy Metz, Martin Short, J.B. Smoove and Meghan Trainor have been confirmed as future celebrity guests for the show’s first season. As previously announced, Keke Palmer serves as the show’s host.

“Password” is produced by Fremantle in association with Universal Television Alternative Studio and Electric Hot Dog. Fallon executive produces with showrunner John Quinn and Jim Juvonen. The one-hour game show will receive a special two-night premiere Aug. 9 and Aug. 10. NBC also unveiled a first look trailer for the revival; watch below.

Also in today’s TV news:

PREMIERE DATES

“Lost Ollie,” a hybrid live-action and animation limited series, will premiere on Netflix Aug. 24, the streamer announced Thursday. Created by Shannon Tindle and based on the children’s book “Ollie’s Odyssey” by William Joyce, the series focuses on a lost toy who searches the countryside to reunite with his owner. Jonathan Groff, Mary J. Blige, Tim Blake Nelson, Gina Rodriguez, Jake Johnson and Kesler Talbot star in the series, which is executive produced by Tindle, director Peter Ramsey, Brandon Oldenburg, Lampton Enochs and Shawn Levy and Josh Barry for 21 Laps Entertainment. Netflix also revealed a first look photo for the four-part limited series; view below.

“Lost Ollie” COURTESY OF NETFLIX

TRAILERS

The official trailer for “Everything’s Trash,” the upcoming Freeform comedy series starring Phoebe Robinson, has been released. Robinson plays Phoebe, a 30-something podcast star with a messy personal life that poses a threat to her older brother’s political campaign. Jordan Carlos, Toccarra Cash, Nneka Okafor and Moses Storm also star in the series, which is executive produced by Robinson and showrunner Jonathan Groff. ABC Signature produces. The series premieres on Freeform on July 13. Watch the full trailer below.

The official trailer for Season 2 of “FBoy Island,” HBO Max’s reality dating series, has been released. Developed by Elan Gale and co-showrun by Sam Dean and Bill Dixon, the series follows three women who have to navigate a potential pool of 26 men, 13 “nice guys” and 13 “Fboys,” in order to find a partner. The show, shot in Cabo San Lucas, is produced by STXalternative with Nikki Glaser hosting. The first three episodes of the season premiere July 21 followed by additional episodes the following two weeks. Watch the trailer below.

“Monster High: The Movie” has been given a premiere date and trailer by Nickelodeon, Paramount+ and Mattel, Inc. The live-action movie musical — based on the Monster High franchise following the children of famous monsters and creatures — premieres Thursday, October 6, at 7 p.m. on Nickelodeon and streams that same day on Paramount+. The movie will encore on Nickelodeon on October 7 and October 8 at 7 p.m. Internationally, the movie will premiere on Nickelodeon and Paramount+ beginning October 6. In addition to “Monster High: The Movie,” an animated series based off the Mattel franchise is slated to premiere later this year on Nickelodeon. The film is directed and executive produced by Todd Holland with a story by Jenny Jaffe, Greg Erb and Jason Oremland. The teleplay is by Jaffe and Billy & Matt Eddy. Watch the full trailer below.

ACQUISTIONS

Speciality horror streaming service Screambox has acquired the North American streaming rights for “Terrifer 2.” The film, a sequel to the original cult-classic slasher film about a demonic killer Art the Clown (David Howard Thornton), will open in theaters around Halloween before debuting exclusively on the Bloody Disgusting owned streamer. Damien Leone writes and directs the film, with Thornton starring alongside Lauren LaVera, Samantha Scaffidi, Felissa Rose and Elliott Fullam. Dark Age Cinema and Fuzz on the Lens Productions produce.