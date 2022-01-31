‘Party Down’ Revival at Starz Adds Jennifer Garner, Zoë Chao, Tyrel Jackson Williams, James Marsden

The “Party Down” revival at Starz has added Jennifer Garner, Zoë Chao, and Tyrel Jackson Williams as series regulars, Variety has learned. James Marsden will also appear in the series in a recurring guest star role.

The new cast members join previously announced returning original series cast members Adam Scott, Ken Marino, Jane Lynch, Martin Starr, Ryan Hansen, and Megan Mullaly.

Garner (“Alias,” “Dallas Buyers Club”) will play Evie, a successful producer of studio franchise movies, who, in the wake of a breakup, is reconsidering her life choices. A fledgling relationship with Henry Pollard (Scott) becomes a way for her to explore possible new directions.

Williams will play Sackson (“Brockmire,” “Thunder Force”), a handsome, confident, driven, wannabe influencer/internet personality. He’s knowledgeable and savvy about his specific internet niche, but a bit lost in every other aspect of life.

Chao (“Love Life,” “The Afterparty”) will play Lucy, a passionate, outspoken, free-thinking creative “food artist.” Lucy dreams of being a celebrity chef, but she’s stuck cranking out hors d’oeuvres at Party Down without the resources to do anything more ambitious.

Marsden (“Westworld,” “Dead to Me”) will play Jack Botty, an actor who plays the lead in a popular superhero franchise. Jack’s looks match his charm, he enjoys his life, his fame and being the center of everyone’s attention.

“Party Down” received a six-episode order at Starz back in November. As with the first two seasons of the comedy series, the new iteration follows a Los Angeles catering team – a sextet of Hollywood wannabes stuck working for tips while hoping for their big break. Each episode finds the catering team working a new event and inevitably getting tangled up with the guests and their lives.

Original series creators and executive producers Rob Thomas, John Enbom, Paul Rudd, and Dan Etheridge are executive producers on the revival, with Enbom serving as showrunner. Scott will also executive produce. Lionsgate Television will produce. Executive vice president of original programming Karen Bailey is the executive overseeing “Party Down” on behalf of Starz.