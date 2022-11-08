‘Partner Track’ and ‘The Imperfects’ Both Canceled By Netflix After One Season

Netflix has canceled two of its freshman drama series: “Partner Track” and “The Imperfects.”

“Partner Track” premiered in late August of this year, while “The Imperfects” came in early September. Both made appearances on the Netflix Top 10 and stayed there for three weeks, with the former peaking in the No. 4 position and the latter peaking at No. 3.

Based on Helen Wan’s 2013 novel of the same name, “Partner Track” was a legal drama starring Arden Cho as Ingrid Yun, a young lawyer caught between her moral compass and her passions as she climbs the partner track at an elite New York law firm.

More to come…