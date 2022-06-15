Paramount+ Orders YA Drama ‘School Spirits’ Starring ‘Cobra Kai’s’ Peyton List

Paramount+ has ordered a new YA drama to series, based on the upcoming graphic novel “School Spirits.”

The series is set to star “Cobra Kai” and “Jessie” actor Peyton List, with “Pretty Little Liars” and “Bridgerton” writer Oliver Goldstick serving as the showrunner.

Goldstick also executive produces with Nate Trinrud and Megan Trinrud, who wrote the graphic novel. The Trinruds wrote the pilot for the series, which will be directed by Max Winkler, whose prior credits include “Cruel Summer” and “Minx.” Awesomeness Live-Action Studio produces the series for Paramount+. Production of the show will be overseen by Shauna Phelan and Zack Olin, executive vice presidents and co-heads of Nickelodeon and Awesomeness live-action series and film.

“School Spirits” focuses on a teenage girl who gets trapped in a limbo afterlife. With no other options, she rallies other stunts trapped in the limbo of their high school to team up and investigate her disappearance. The graphic novel version of “School Spirits” is written by the Trinruds, with art by Maria Nguyen. It will be published in fall 2023 by Clarion Books/HarperAlley, an imprint of HarperCollins Children’s Books.

List currently stars on “Cobra Kai” at Netflix, which is launching its fifth season in September of this year. She has been with the show since its second season in the role of Tory.

“School Spirits” will be one of several projects produced by Paramount+ by AwesomenessTV. Other projects include the streamer’s ongoing revival of “iCarly,” which recently wrapped its second season, as well as the upcoming film “Honor Society,” which will premiere in July and stars Gaten Matarazzo and Angourie Rice.