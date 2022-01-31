Paramount Plus Sets Cast for ‘Grease’ Prequel Series ‘Rise of the Pink Ladies’

Paramount Plus has announced the cast for the upcoming series “Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies.”

The musical series takes place four years before the original “Grease” in 1954. Before rock ‘n’ roll ruled, before the T-Birds were the coolest in the school, four fed-up outcasts dare to have fun on their own terms, sparking a moral panic that will change Rydell High forever.

The cast includes: Marisa Davila as Jane, Cheyenne Isabel Wells as Olivia, Ari Notartomaso as Cynthia, Tricia Fukuhara as Nancy, Shanel Bailey as Hazel, Madison Thompson as Susan, Johnathan Nieves as Richie, Jason Schmidt as Buddy, Maxwell Whittington-Cooper as Wally and Jackie Hoffman as Asst. Principal McGee. Production on the 10-episode series is currently underway in Vancouver, which was first ordered at the streamer in July 2021. It is expected to debut on Paramount Plus later this year.

Annabel Oakes is the writer, executive producer, and showrunner of “Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies.” Marty Bowen of Temple Hill also executive produces along with Adam Fishbach, Erik Feig and Samie Kim Falvey of Picturestart, and Alethea Jones. Jones will direct the pilot and two additional episodes as well. Grace Gilroy serves as producer. Jamal Sims is in charge of choreography with music by executive music producer Justin Tranter. Paramount Television Studios produces. The series is distributed internationally by ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group.

“We are thrilled to unveil our new original series that will introduce an incredible cast of young stars in the making and electrifying musical numbers you will fall in love with,” said Nicole Clemens, president of Paramount Television Studios & Paramount Plus Original Scripted Series. “Annabel and Alethea have managed to brilliantly capture the spirit of the iconic beloved classic film which like ‘Rise of the Pink Ladies,’ is both set in the past but relevant to the present.”