Jessica Brown Findlay, Anthony Welsh Set for U.K. Paramount Plus Series ‘Flatshare’

Jessica Brown Findlay (“Brave New World”) and Anthony Welsh “Master of None”) are set to star in a new U.K. drama series from Paramount Plus titled “Flatshare.”

The six-episode series has already started shooting in Bristol, U.K. Production will also take place in London and Brighton.

“Flatshare” tells the story of two twentysomethings trying to get by – by sharing not only an apartment but a bed. Brown Findlay will play Tiffany, a minimum wage worker employed by a clickbait news site will Welsh will play Leon, who works night shifts in a hospice.

To save money, they capitalize on their opposing timetables and time-share their apartment and their bed, with Tiffany sleeping through the night, while Leon is working, and Leon catching up on his sleep during the day, when Tiffany is at her desk in the office. They communicate entirely by Post-It note.

Despite never meeting, however they soon start to develop feelings for each other.

Bart Edwards (“The Witcher”) has also joined the cast as Tiffany’s ex-boyfriend Justin and Shaq B Grant (“Gangs of London”) will play Leon’s brother Richie. Shaniqua Okwok (“It’s a Sin”) and Jonah Hauer-King (“World on Fire”) have been cast as Tiffany’s best friends Maia and Mo.

Rose Lewenstein (“On the Edge”) is lead writer and executive producer on the series, which is based on the book by Beth O’Leary. Sarah Simmonds (“Killing Eve”), Ryan Calais Cameron (“Typical”), and Alex Straker (“The Last Kingdom”) are also on the writing team.

Peter Cattaneo (“The A Word”) is lead director and executive producer.

Chloë Wicks (“On the Edge”) will direct block two.

Miriam Brent, Rory Aitken and Eleanor Moran executive produce for 42. Rhonda Smith (“The Girl Before”) produces.

42 is producing Flatshare in association with VIS, Paramount Global’s international studio division.

Sebastian Cardwell, deputy chief content office, U.K. Paramount, commissioned the series, which is part of the streaming platform’s strategy to commission 50 international scripted originals in 2022.

“’Flatshare’ gives a flavour of the high-quality local content that viewers can look forward to from Paramount Plus,” Cardwell said. “With VIS and 42 at the helm, and a brilliant cast attached, I’m looking forward to seeing this adaptation of a much-loved novel come to life.”

Brent, Aitken and Moran added: “We are thrilled to have the opportunity to bring Beth O’Leary’s captivating bestseller to television. Bursting with wit and heart, ‘Flatshare’ is the perfect love story for a global millennial audience. Adapted for the screen by our incredible showrunner Rose Lewenstein, and helmed by Oscar-nominated director Peter Cattaneo, the creative team is a dream come true. With Jessica Brown Findlay and Anthony Welsh as our leads, we can’t wait for audiences to fall in love with Tiffany and Leon all over again.”

“Flatshare” will be exclusively available on Paramount Plus.

The streamer is set to launch in the U.K., South Korea, France, Germany, Switzerland and Austria (GSA), and Italy in 2022.