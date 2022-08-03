Paramount+ Unveils Final Season Trailer for ‘The Good Fight’ (TV News Roundup)

Paramount+ has released the official trailer for the sixth and final season of “The Good Fight,” which is set to premiere exclusively on Paramount+ on Thursday, Sept. 8.

The 10-episode final season follows Diane as she struggles with the sense of déjà vu following the overturning of Roe v. Wade, to voting rights, to Cold War aggressions returning.

“The Good Fight” stars Christine Baranski, John Slattery, Sarah Steele, Michael Boatman, Nyambi Nyambi, Charmaine Gingwa, with Audra McDonald and Andre Braugher. Alan Cumming and Carrie Preston guest star.

Robert and Michelle King serve as showrunners and executive producers on the series, which they co-created with Phil Alden Robinson. Baranski, Ridley Scott, David W. Zucker, Liz Glotzer, William Finkelstein, Jonathan Tolins, Jacquelyn Reingold and Nelson McCormick also executive produce. “The Good Fight” is produced by CBS Studios in association with Scott Free Productions and King Size Productions. The series is distributed worldwide by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

Check out the official trailer below.

Also in today’s TV news:

STREAMING

Roku announced that Paramount+ will launch as a Premium Subscription within the Roku Channel later this month. This will make the Paramount+ library accessible directly to consumers who subscribe to either the $4.99 ad-supported Essential Plan or the $9.99 ad-free Premium Plan. Paramount+ was previously available to use on Roku devices, but this will allow users to subscribe to the service through the Roku Channel. Roku will also include a dedicated Live TV Guide so consumers will be able to access all of the Paramount+ live content in one place. This includes live sports programming like CBS broadcasts of NFL games, along with breaking news from the CBS News Network and entertainment news from Entertainment Tonight. Premium subscribers will also have access to their local live CBS station. The forthcoming addition will mark the first time that live sports content will be available for streamers within Premium Subscriptions.

EXECS

ESPN marketing leader Rachel Epstein has been promoted to Vice President, espnW Marketing and Female Audience Expansion. She will take on expanded responsibility for growing ESPN’s female audiences, recently playing a crucial role in the brand’s Fifty/50 initiative to honor the 50th anniversary of Title IX. Epstein’s previous role as senior director of marketing at ESPN included overseeing marketing for ESPN’s brands and properties, including espnW, leading the annual espnW: Women + Sports Summit and others. She will continue these responsibilities in addition to efforts in creating consistent strategy and impact in driving female audience expansion. Prior to her role with ESPN and espnW, Epstein was part of the leadership team that launched Women’s Professional Soccer, overseeing marketing, events and sponsorship for the league.

Lisa Tucker will join Al Roker Entertainment as Senior VP of Development and Production. She is a two-time Emmy award-winning executive producer, who previously worked more than a decade at Picture This Television as an owner and executive producer overseeing programing and development. At PTTV, Tucker developed and ran multiple series and pilots for a variety of networks including Bravo, Food Network, MTV, Oxygen, Nat Geo Wild and VH1. In her new role, Tucker will oversee all development on unscripted, scripted and branded entertainment, also serving as the creative lead for all productions, guiding showrunners and making editorial decisions in collaboration with creative leads on individual projects. Tucker will report directly to EVP Tracie Brennan and Al Roker.

TRAILERS

ABC has shared a first look for the third season of “Big Sky,” which will be titled “Big Sky: Deadly Trails.” The show is set to premiere on September 21, airing weekly on Wednesdays. New series regular Reba McEntire will narrate the season, which promises more Montana, mystery and murder. The new set of episodes will follow private detective Cassie Dewell, played by Kylie Bunbury, undersheriff Jenny Hoyt, played by Katheryn Winnick and newly appointed sheriff Beau Arlen, played by Jensen Ackles, investigating a local backcountry trip — led by McEntire’s Sunny Barnes — gone awry. Check out the trailer below.