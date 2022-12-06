Paramount Global Announces Participants for 2022-2023 Writers Mentoring Program

Paramount Global announced the seven writers selected to participate in the Paramount Writers Mentoring Program for 2022-2023. Selected to participate in the program’s 19th year are Camille D’Elia, India Gurley, Daniela Labi, Kahlil Maskati, Lizzie Perrin, Edith Rodriguez and Teresa Tuan.

The program is helmed by the Paramount Office of Global Inclusion and is an eight-month program that provides mentorships, career development, support and personal access to executives and the decision-making processes for new writers in television. The program’s end goal is to prepare them for a career in television.

This year’s cohort will attend small workshop-style meetings with showrunners, executive producers, agents, managers and development and current executives to gain insight into the business side of television with different perspectives. The writers are paired with an executive from Paramount brands including Paramount Television Studios, CBS Studios and the CBS network, with whom they will meet on a regular basis to discuss their work and receive feedback on their material, advice and support in furthering their career.

The group of mentors for this year includes:

Amanda Palley, SVP Current, CBS

Rob Luchow, SVP Drama Development, CBS

Gary King, VP Development, Paramount Television Studios

Carly Berg, Manager Comedy Development, CBS

Adriana Martinez-Barron, VP Drama Development, CBS

Cameron Johnson, Manager Current, Paramount Television Studios

Julie Katchen, VP Current, Paramount Television Studios

Danielle Unger, Director Current, CBS

Ray Paolantonio, SVP Current, CBS

Victoria Vargas, Manager Current, CBS

Pamela Soper, SVP Current, CBS

Kate Gill, SVP Development, Paramount Television Studios

Sam Campos, Director Drama Development, CBS

“The Paramount Writers Mentoring Program has proven to be a force for change in our company and the industry at large,” said Tiffany Smith-Anoa’i, executive vice president of diversity and inclusion, West Coast, Paramount. “Our robust alumni network and supportive Paramount executives continue the legacy of fostering emerging writers by offering exposure, access and opportunity as they establish their careers. We trust that these seven talented creatives will follow in the footsteps of our previous classes, who have staffed numerous shows.”

This year’s participants were selected from a pool of more than 1,000 applicants and come from various creative backgrounds, a few having served as production assistants on shows such as “The Cleaning Lady” and “S.W.A.T.” The mentoring program has helped launch the careers of 94 writers in television, including Leonard Chang of “Snowfall,” Angela Kang of “The Walking Dead,” Janet Lin of “Bridgerton,” among numerous others.