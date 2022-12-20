Paramount Scraps Long-Running Carnegie Hall Upfront

Paramount Global won’t hold forth at New York’s Carnegie Hall during TV’s “upfront” season, signaling some of the many changes taking place in the ways media companies talk to Madison Avenue about matching commercials with content.

Paramount, owner of CBS, Nickelodeon and Paramount+, “will be hosting a series of high-impact, intimate gatherings in April for each of our major agency partners and their clients in lieu of our traditional presence at Carnegie Hall,” said John Halley, the company’s new president of U.S. ad sales, in a statement. “We believe this expanded format will prove more effective in facilitating our upcoming Upfront discussions.”

