Paradigm Hires Book Publishing Agent Ian Kleinert (EXCLUSIVE)

Paradigm Talent Agency has hired industry veteran Ian Kleinert as a book publishing agent, Variety has learned exclusively. In his new role, Kleinert will be based out of Paradigm’s New York office.

“Joining Paradigm during this unique and exciting time at the company opens up a world of exciting new avenues across all media for the wonderful clients joining me at the agency, and provides me the chance to foster dynamic publishing opportunities for the stellar talents of Paradigm’s roster,” said Kleinert.

Kleinert was most recently the CEO and founding partner of Projector Media, which focused on literary management and investor-backed digital platforms for groups like SALT Events, Make-a-Wish Foundation, Propagate Content, and sports legends Joe Namath and Cal Ripken Jr.

“Ian’s extensive experience, unparalleled knowledge of the publishing industry and wide-ranging client relationships make him an incredible addition to our team,” said Paradigm managing partner Andrew Ruf. “He brings a new dimension to the agency as we continue to expand the opportunities we offer to the world-class artists we represent.”

Kleinert was also the founder of the full service literary management company Objective Entertainment. During his time there, he represented and packaged book and subsidiary deals for writers and artists like Pulitzer Prize winner Quiara Alegría Hudes, Wendy Williams, Margaret Hoover, Kanye West and Donda West, Voletta Wallace and The Estate of The Notorious B.I.G., and many more.

Over his nearly three decades in entertainment, Kleinert has secured publishing deals for more than 300 books, He began his career in 1994 at Fifi Oscard Agency. He later became a lit agent at William Morris Agency, where he represented novelists including “Game Of Thrones” co-creator D.B. Weiss.