‘Paper Girls’ Canceled at Amazon Prime Video After One Season

Amazon Prime Video has canceled “Paper Girls” after one season.

The series was produced by Amazon Studios and Legendary Television in association with Plan B. It is based on the graphic novel series of the same name written by Brian K. Vaughan, illustrated by Cliff Chiang and published by Image Comics.

“Paper Girls” begins in the early morning hours after Halloween 1988, when four newspaper delivery girls — Erin (Riley Lai Nelet), Mac (Sofia Rosinsky), Tiffany (Camryn Jones), and KJ (Fina Strazza) — are out on their route when they become caught in the crossfire between warring time-travelers, changing the course of their lives forever. Transported into the future, they must figure out a way to get back home to the past, a journey that will bring them face-to-face with the grown-up versions of themselves. While reconciling that their futures are far different than their 12-year-old selves imagined, they are being hunted by a militant faction of time-travelers known as the Old Watch, who have outlawed time travel so that they can stay in power. In order to survive, the girls must to overcome their differences and learn to trust each other and themselves.

Season 1 debuted to positive reviews, with Variety chief film critic Caroline Framke praising the lead performances and nothing that the series “embraces the adrenaline rush of a wild goose chase through time and space, but is often at its best in the quieter moments of human connection.”

Stephany Folsom serves as creator while Christopher C. Rogers serves as showrunner. The two executive produce alongside Vaughan, Chiang, Christopher Cantwell and Steven Prinz.

More to come…