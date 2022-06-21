Pamela Levine Named Head of Marketing at Disney Branded TV, National Geographic Content

Former HBO chief marketing officer Pamela Levine has been tapped as the new head of marketing for Disney Branded Television and National Geographic Content.

Levine, who is replacing the recently exited Jayanta Jenkins, will lead an integrated internal agency across brand and creative marketing, strategy, publicity, media planning, digital/social, events, talent relations and awards, supporting content created for Disney+, as well as the Disney and National Geographic-branded linear networks, per Disney General Entertainment.

In her new role, which she will begin June 27, Levine will jointly report to Disney Branded Television President Ayo Davis and National Geographic Content President Courteney Monroe. Levine’s direct reports include Chris Albert, executive vice president, Marketing and Publicity; Chris Spencer, executive vice president, Creative Marketing; Kristin Corrigan, senior vice president, Marketing Strategy; Jessica Bodaken, vice president, Marketing Production; Abby Ho, vice president, Social Media & Engagement Strategy; and Katie Morrow, vice president, Media Planning.

Levine will be based in Burbank, California and spend time in Washington, D.C., where Nat Geo is headquartered.

Most recently, Levine was CMO for VC-backed tech company BookClub.com. Previously, she served as president of worldwide theatrical marketing at Twentieth Century Fox Film, where she led campaigns for films including “Hidden Figures,” “Logan,” “Murder on the Orient Express,” “The Greatest Showman, “Deadpool 2” and “Bohemian Rhapsody.” Prior to that role, Levine was CMO at HBO, leading a team responsible for overseeing strategy for series including “Game of Thrones,” “True Detective,” “Girls,” “Silicon Valley” and “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver.” Levine also played an integral role in HBO’s digital platform strategy, including the launch of streaming service HBO Now.

“Pam is an incredibly accomplished executive whose extensive experience launching, reimagining, and growing big entertainment brands is unparalleled,” Davis and Monroe said in a joint statement. “She’s not only led marketing for some of the most successful film and television franchises of all time, but Pam has a stellar reputation as a strong, inspiring leader of high-performing, award-winning teams. We’re delighted to welcome her to our Disney Branded Television and National Geographic Content teams.”

Levine added: “This is an incredible and unique opportunity to work not only for two of the world’s most beloved and iconic global brands but also with some of the most talented executives in the business. It’s an added bonus that so many of them are friends and former colleagues. I’m thrilled to join Ayo and Courteney, and the amazing teams at Disney Branded Television and National Geographic Content to help realize the unlimited potential of both brands.”