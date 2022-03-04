‘Pam & Tommy’ Star Sebastian Stan Is Looking Forward to Pamela Anderson’s Netflix Documentary

Pamela Anderson announced earlier this week that she is getting ready to tell her life story in a new Netflix documentary.

The news came a week before Hulu is set to premiere the final episode of “Pam & Tommy,” the streamer’s eight-episode series that chronicles the release of Anderson’s infamous sex tape with her then-husband Tommy Lee. Lily James portrays the former “Baywatch” star in the series while Sebastian Stan plays the rocker.

I caught up with Stan on Thursday night at the premiere of his new movie “Fresh.” I asked him for his thoughts on the Anderson documentary news. “I think it’s great,” he said. “I’m feeling grateful and hopeful that the show inspired further conversation and another deeper look that it deserves, so I look forward to seeing it.”

Anderson announced the doc on social media on March 2 with a handwritten note on Netflix letterhead, which reads, “My life/ A thousand imperfections / A million misperceptions / Wicked, wild and lost / Nothing to live up to / I can only surprise you / Not a victim, but a survivor / And alive to tell the real story.”

Her and Lee’s son, Brandon Thomas Lee, a producer on the project, reposted the note on his Instagram story highlighting the words, “The real story.”

Netflix said in a statement that the Ryan White-directed project will be “an intimate portrait embedded in the life of Pamela Anderson as she looks back at her professional and personal path and prepares for the next steps on her journey.”

The project will include never-before-seen footage and Anderson’s personal journals.

The eighth and final episode of “Pam and Tommy” premieres on Hulu on March 9, the day after Stan and James are set to attend a series finale red carpet event and screening at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles.