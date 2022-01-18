‘Emily in Paris,’ ‘Cobra Kai,’ and ‘NCIS’ Universe Tribute Added to Paleyfest LA Lineup

PaleyFest LA has solidified its lineup of selections for its annual television festival, which salutes the best and buzziest shows. Selections include “Emily in Paris,” “Cobra Kai,” “Black-ish,” “Ghosts,” “The Neighborhood,” “Hacks” and a salute to the “NCIS” universe, celebrating “NCIS,” “NCIS: Los Angeles” and “NCIS: Hawai’i.”

Organizers previously announced that “This Is Us,” “Better Call Saul” and “Riverdale” would grace the Dolby Theatre for Paleyfest’s first in-person program since the TV festival pivoted to virtual, pre-taped panels in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are thrilled to announce the full lineup for the 39th Annual PaleyFest LA, the can’t-miss spring festival celebrating creative excellence in television,” said Maureen J. Reidy, the Paley Center for Media’s president and CEO. “PaleyFest returns in person to the Dolby Theatre for the first time in three years, offering Paley Members and devoted TV fans a once-in-a-lifetime experience with the stars and creative talent behind some of television’s biggest hits.”

The festival is once again sponsored by Citi, with The William S. Paley Foundation as a founding benefactor. Paley Members and Citi cardmembers will have access to advance ticket sales from Jan. 18-20, 2022 on PaleyFest.org. Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Jan. 21 at 7:00 am PT until they sell out.

Adhering to the latest Los Angeles County health and safety guidelines, PaleyFest attendees must present proof of full vaccination status, a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 48 hours of the event or a negative COVID-19 Antigen test taken within 24 hours of the event. Masks are required for guests over two years old and may only be removed while actively eating or drinking in designated areas.

Below is the full schedule for PaleyFest LA:

“This Is Us” (Saturday, April 2, 7:00 PM PT)

Featuring a special preview screening of an upcoming episode, followed by a conversation and Q&A with Dan Fogelman (creator, showrunner and executive producer), Milo Ventimiglia (“Jack Pearson”), Mandy Moore (“Rebecca Pearson”), Sterling K. Brown (“Randall Pearson”), Chrissy Metz (“Kate Pearson”), Justin Hartley (“Kevin Pearson”), Susan Kelechi Watson (“Beth Pearson”), Chris Sullivan (“Toby Damon”) and Jon Huertas (“Miguel”), with additional guests to be announced.

“We are honored to be part of this prestigious festival. Looking forward to talking all things ‘This Is Us’ with you, one last time,” said Fogelman.

“Superman & Lois” (Sunday, April 3, 2:00 PM PT)

Featuring a special preview screening, followed by a conversation and Q&A with: Todd Helbing (creator, showrunner and executive producer), Tyler Hoechlin (“Clark Kent/Superman”), Elizabeth ‘Bitsie’ Tulloch (“Lois Lane”), Jordan Elsass (“Jonathan Kent”), Alex Garfin (“Jordan Kent”), Erik Valdez (“Kyle Cushing”), Inde Navarrette (“Sarah Cushing”), Wolé Parks (“John Henry Irons/Steel”) and Adam Rayner (“Morgan Edge/Tal-Rho”).

“All of us at ‘Superman & Lois’ are absolutely thrilled to be a part of PaleyFest this year! We’re excited to discuss Season Two with everyone,” stated Helbing.

“black-ish” (Sunday, April 3, 7:00 PM PT)

Featuring a special preview screening of an upcoming episode, followed by a conversation and Q&A with: Anthony Anderson (executive producer, “Andre ‘Dre’ Anderson”), Courtney Lilly (showrunner and executive producer), Tracee Ellis Ross (producer, “Rainbow Johnson”), Marcus Scribner (“Andre Johnson Jr.”), Miles Brown (“Jack Johnson”), Marsai Martin (“Diane Johnson”) and Jenifer Lewis (“Ruby”). ​

“Can’t think of a better way to go out after eight seasons than to take part in PaleyFest!“ added Lilly, showrunner & executive producer of the ABC and ABC Signature series.

“Ghosts” and “The Neighborhood” (Wednesday, April 6, 7:30 PM PT)

Featuring a special preview screening, followed by a conversation and Q&A with:

From “Ghosts”: Joseph Port, executive producer and co-showrunner, Rose McIver, “Samantha,” Utkarsh Ambudkar, “Jay,” Brandon Scott Jones, “Isaac,” Richie Moriarty, “Pete,” Danielle Pinnock, “Alberta,” Asher Grodman, “Trevor,” Román Zaragoza, “Sasappis,” Sheila Carrasco, “Flower,” Rebecca Wisocky, “Hetty,” Devan Chandler Long, “Thorfinn”

“As we head toward the end of our first season, we are thrilled to be a part of PaleyFest. We are honored and privileged to spend our days making ‘Ghosts’ with our incredible cast, and we look forward to celebrating in person with the show’s fans who make it all possible,” said Port and Wiseman, showrunners for the CBS & Lionsgate Television series.

From “The Neighborhood”: Cedric the Entertainer (Executive Producer, “Calvin Butler”), Max Greenfield (“Dave Johnson”), Beth Behrs (“Gemma Johnson”), Tichina Arnold (“Tina Butler”), Sheaun McKinney (“Malcolm Butler”), Marcel Spears (“Marty Butler”) and Meg DeLoatch (Executive Producer and Showrunner)

“The true joy in our work is knowing that we provide laughter, comfort, and entertainment for our audience,” DeLoatch said on behalf the CBS show. “We are thrilled to be a part of PaleyFest, and look forward to hanging out with our fans in person.”

“Hacks” (Thursday, April 7, 7:30 PM PT)

Featuring a screening, followed by a conversation and Q&A with: Paul W. Downs, Co-Creator (Co-Showrunner, Executive Producer, Writer, “Jimmy”), Lucia Aniello (Co-Creator, Co-Showrunner, Executive Producer, Writer and Director), Jen Statsky (Co-Creator, Co-Showrunner, Executive Producer and Writer), Michael Schur (Executive Producer), Jean Smart (“Deborah Vance”), Hannah Einbinder (“Ava”), Carl Clemons-Hopkins (“Marcus”), Meg Stalter (“Kayla”) and Mark Indelicato (“Damien”).

“We’re so thrilled that ‘Hacks’ is included in PaleyFest this year. It’ll be so nice to be in person for any reason, but especially to talk to people who like our show as much as we do,” stated Aniello, Downs, Statsky and Schur, executive producers of the HBOMax and Universal Television series.

“Cobra Kai” (Friday, April 8, 7:30 PM PT)

Featuring a screening, followed by a conversation and Q&A with: Ralph Macchio (Executive Producer,“Daniel LaRusso”), William Zabka, (Executive Producer,“Johnny Lawrence”), Josh Heald (Writer and Executive Producer), Jon Hurwitz (Writer and Executive Producer), Hayden Schlossberg (Writer and Executive Producer), Courtney Henggeler (“Amanda LaRusso”), Xolo Maridueña (“Miguel Diaz”), Mary Mouser (“Samantha LaRusso”), Tanner Buchanan (“Robby Keane”) and Jacob Bertrand (“Eli ‘Hawk’ Moskowitz”).

“We are honored to bring ‘Cobra Kai’ to PaleyFest 2022 and look forward to connecting with our devoted and badass fans,” said Heald, Hurwitz and Schlossberg, creators and executive producers of the Netflix and Sony Pictures Television series. “Living in these interesting times, we’ve long held one thing paramount—karate will bring us together.”

“Riverdale” (Saturday, April 9, 2:00 PM PT)

Featuring a special preview screening of the CW and Warner Bros. Television series, followed by a conversation and Q&A with: Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa (Showrunner and Executive Producer), K.J. Apa (“Archie Andrews”), Cole Sprouse (“Jughead Jones”), Lili Reinhart (“Betty Cooper”), Camila Mendes (“Veronica Lodge”) and Madelaine Petsch (“Cheryl Blossom”), with additional guests to be announced.

“Better Call Saul” (Saturday, April 9, 7:00 PM PT)

Featuring a screening, followed by a conversation and Q&A with: Vince Gilligan (Creator and Executive Producer), Peter Gould (Creator, Showrunner and Executive Producer), Bob Odenkirk (“Jimmy McGill”), Rhea Seehorn (“Kim Wexler”), Jonathan Banks (“Mike Ehrmantraut”), Patrick Fabian (“Howard Hamlin”), Michael Mando (“Nacho Varga”) and Giancarlo Esposito (“Gus Fring”).

“Saul Goodman might only be the ‘World’s 2nd Best Lawyer’–but he scores an invitation to PaleyFest?! We are thrilled and honored to talk about our show and its final season with the brilliant (and good-looking) folks at this year’s PaleyFest,” said Gould.

A Salute to the “NCIS” Universe celebrating “NCIS”, “NCIS: Los Angeles” and “NCIS: Hawai’i” (Sunday, April 10, 2:00 PM PT)

Featuring a screening for each CBS and CBS Studios show, followed by a conversation and Q&A with:

From “NCIS”: Steven D. Binder (Showrunner and Executive Producer), Sean Murray (“Timothy McGee”), Wilmer Valderrama (“Nickolas ‘Nick’ Torres”), Brian Dietzen (“Dr. Jimmy Palmer”), Diona Reasonover (“Kasie Hines”), Katrina Law (“Jessica Knight”), Rocky Carroll (“Leon Vance”) and Gary Cole (“Alden Parker”).

“We feel honored to be a part of PaleyFest this year and have the opportunity to thank our fans for their support over 19 years. The success and longevity of this show is a testament to the talented cast, amazing crew, and mostly our loyal viewers all over the world. We’re also looking forward to sharing the stage with all the other shows in our ‘NCIS’ Universe,” said Binder.

From “NCIS: Los Angeles”: Shane Brennan (Showrunner and Executive Producer), R. Scott Gimmill (Executive Producer), Chris O’Donnell (“G. Callen”), LL Cool J (“Sam Hanna”), Linda Hunt (“Henrietta ‘Hetty’ Lange”), Daniela Ruah (“Kensi Blye”), Eric Christian Olsen (“Marty Deeks”), Medalion Rahimi (“Fatima Namazi”), Caleb Castille (“Devin Rountree”) and Gerald McRaney (“Hollis Kilbride”).

“As we approach the 300th episode milestone this season, it’s not lost on us what a privilege it has been to be a part of our fans’ lives for the past 13 seasons,” added Gemmill. “The last couple of years have really reminded us how our favorite television shows make us feel connected to one another, and we want to thank PaleyFest for letting us celebrate with our fans and our entire ‘NCIS’ family of shows.”

From “NCIS: Hawai’i”: Matt Bosack (Executive Producer), Jan Nash (Executive Producer), Christopher Silber (Executive Producer), Vanessa Lachey (“Jane Tennant”), Alex Tarrant, (“Kai”), Noah Mills (“Jesse Boone”), Yasmine Al-Bustami (“Lucy Tara”), Jason Antoon (“Ernie Malik”), Tori Anderson (“Kate Whistler”) and Kian Talan (“Alex Tennant”).

“It is a huge honor for our freshman show to be included in the storied tradition that is PaleyFest,” said Silber. “Our cast and creators are thrilled to share the story of how a passing comment in a writers room hallway turned into a show that doesn’t just take place in Hawai’i but tries to bring the spirit of Aloha to the screen every episode.”

“Emily in Paris” (Sunday, April 10 at 7:00PM PT)

Featuring a screening of the Netflix show, followed by a conversation and Q&A with: Darren Star (Creator, Showrunner, Writer and Executive Producer), Lily Collins, (Producer, “Emily Cooper”), Ashley Park (“Mindy Chen”), Lucas Bravo (“Gabriel”), Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu (“Sylvie”) and Camille Razat (“Camille”), with additional guests to be announced.