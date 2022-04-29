‘Pachinko’ Renewed for Season 2 at Apple TV+

“Pachinko” has been renewed for a second season at Apple TV+ ahead of the series’ Season 1 finale on Friday night.

The Korean, Japanese and English-language drama was created, written and executive produced by Soo Hugh. Based on the bestselling novel of the same name by Min Jin Lee, “Pachinko” follows a Korean immigrant family across four generations as they leave their homeland in hopes of a brighter future. Beginning in the early 1900s, the tale is told from the perspective of Sunja, the family’s matriarch.

“Words cannot express my joy in being able to continue telling the extraordinary story of this indomitable family,” Hugh said in a statement. “I’m grateful to the amazing team at Apple and Media Res studio for believing and supporting this show and to our passionate fans who have cheered us on. It’s an honor to be able to continue working with this amazing cast and crew.”

Hugh also serves as showrunner for the series. Kogonada and Justin Chon directed four episodes each of the first season, and also serve as executive producers. Michael Ellenberg and Lindsey Springer executive produce for Media Res, Theresa Kang-Lowe executive produces for Blue Marble Pictures and Richard Middleton also executive produces.

“Pachinko” stars Yuh-Jung Youn as older Sunja, Lee Minho as Hansu, Jin Ha as Solomon, Minha Kim as teenage Sunja, Anna Sawai as Naomi, Eunchae Jung as young Kyunghee, Inji Jeong as Yangjin, Jimmi Simpson as Tom Andrews, Junwoo Han as Yoseb, Kaho Minami as Etsuko, Steve Sanghyun Noh as Isak, Soji Arai as Mozasu and Yuna as young Sunja.