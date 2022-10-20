‘P-Valley’ Renewed for Season 3 at Starz

“P-Valley” has been renewed for Season 3 at Starz, Variety has learned.

Like Season 2 of the Lionsgate-produced drama series, the third season will consist of 10 episodes. Season 2 of the show debuted on Starz in June and wrapped up in August.

“‘P-Valley’ continues to keep viewers on the edge of their seats as it captures the nuances of the Mississippi Delta with an unprecedented level of humanity and artistry,” said Kathryn Busby, president of original programming at Starz. “This layered drama gets beyond the glitz through authentic and complex characters that have captured the hearts of critics and audiences alike. We cannot wait to see what Katori has in store for us in season three.”

“P-Valley” was created by Pulitzer Prize winner Katori Hall, based on her play “Pussy Valley.” The show is set at The Pynk, a strip club in the Mississippi Delta, and follows the employees as they try to get by in the fictional town of Chucalissa.

The series stars Nicco Annan, Elarica Johnson, Brandee Evans, Shannon Thornton, J. Alphonse Nicholson, Parker Sawyers, Harriett D. Foy, Dan J. Johnson, Morocco Omari, Dominic DeVore, Tyler Lepley, Jordan M. Cox, Skyler Joy, John Clarence Stewart, Miracle Watts, Shamika Cotton, Gail Bean, Psalms Salazar, Loretta Devine, Thomas Q. Jones, and Bertram Williams, Jr..

Per the official description for Season 2, “‘P-Valley’ revealed a whole new Pynk as it struggled to remain open during a pandemic, a battle for the throne, and the possibility of some new blood shaking up the locker room.”

“I am blessed beyond measure for this opportunity to write the next chapter of ‘P-Valley,'” Hall said. “With its complex, dynamic, and beautifully flawed characters, this show is a love letter to marginalized communities in the American South who rarely see themselves reflected on screen, and it brings me immense joy to know that it has been embraced by folx worldwide. We wouldn’t be getting back up on that pony, without our fiercely devoted Pynk Posse. Y’all are our fire. And special thanks to the fuel: everyone who laid hands on this show. From the writers and producers to the cast to the crew to the executives, this show is made with great love, grit and glitter. It’s gonna take us a Mississippi minute before we’re back on your screens again, but best believe it’ll be well worth the wait.”

Per Starz, “P-Valley” currently averages 10.3 million viewers per episode across all platforms. In addition to creating the series, Hall serves as executive producer and showrunner. Dante Di Loreto also executive produces. Lionsgate Television is the studio.