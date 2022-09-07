Ozzy Osbourne Supports Sharon Against Racism Claims: Being Called a Racist Is Like Being Called a Pedophile

Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne appeared together on “Good Morning America” and reflected on Sharon’s firing from “The Talk” in 2021 after being deemed racist by many fans on social media. Sharon exited the CBS daytime talk show after arguing with co-host Sheryl Underwood about Piers Morgan’s controversial comments about Meghan Markle. Sharon defended Morgan and assumed she’d be deemed racist for supporting him. She also spoke over Underwood, which led to a a network investigation into Sharon’s conduct on the show.

“What happened to me. The way I felt about it. The amount of time it took me mentally to get over it. And just to show I have — got over it,” Sharon told “GMA” and ABC News over a year later.

“When you’re accused of that, by saying, ‘I’m not racist,’ it’s like being accused of [being] a pedophile,” Ozzy added. “It’s one of those things now that you — by saying you’re not, they think you are more. It’s like — it’s a stigma.”

“Like I said on the show, ’You’ve now planted that seed. That will never leave me. You’ve planted that seed. The damage is done,’” Sharon concluded, adding that she has “no regrets” about what she said on “The Talk.”

“No more saying sorry, ’cause I’m not,” Sharon said. “Cause I didn’t do anything wrong except ask questions.”

In announcing her firing, CBS said that Sharon’s behavior “toward her co-hosts during the March 10 episode did not align with our values for a respectful workplace.”

“The events of the March 10 broadcast were upsetting to everyone involved, including the audience watching at home,” CBS added at the time. “We acknowledge the network and studio teams, as well as the showrunners, are accountable for what happened during that broadcast as it was clear the co-hosts were not properly prepared by the staff for a complex and sensitive discussion involving race.”

Sharon and Ozzy both are featured in the upcoming Fox Nation documentary series “Sharon Osbourne: To Hell & Back,” premiering this month.