‘Ozark’ Season 4 Part 1 Trailer Teases Final Moves for the Byrde Family

Netflix has debuted a trailer for Part 1 of the fourth and final season of “Ozark,” which premieres on Jan. 21.

The series stars Jason Bateman and Laura Linney as Marty and Wendy Byrde, who get entangled with the local criminals of the Ozarks in Missouri after moving there to continue their money laundering scheme. Season 4 will follow the couple after the killing of Helen Pierce (Janet McTeer), an attorney for the Navarro drug cartel. Omar Navarro (Felix Solis) brings Marty and Wendy further into the operation while they try to escape the Ozarks, but their past continues to haunt them.

“The Navarro cartel has been made aware that you intend to start producing heroin again,” Marty says to Darlene Snell (Lisa Emery) in the trailer. “They have instructed us to warn you their response is gonna be quick, and it’s gonna be brutal.”

“We’re just the messengers here,” adds Wendy.

Returning cast members include Sofia Hublitz as Marty and Wendy’s daughter Charlotte and Skylar Gaertner as their son Jonah. Julia Garner and Charlie Tahan play Ruth and Wyatt Langmore, respectively, members of a local crime family. Jessica Frances Dukes, Damian Young, Alfonso Herrera, Adam Rothenberg, John Bedford Lloyd, Joseph Sikora, Bruno Bichir, CC Castillo, Katrina Lenk, Bruce Davison, Ali Stroker and Veronica Falcón also star.

Executive producers include Bateman, showrunner Chris Mundy, Mark Williams, John Shiban, Patrick Markey and Bill Dubuque, with Linney as co-executive producer. The series is from MRC Television.

Part 1 of “Ozark” Season 4 will debut with seven episodes. The premiere date for the final seven episodes has yet to be announced.

Watch the trailer below.