Streaming Ratings: ‘Ozark’ Season 4 Snatches 4 Billion Viewing Minutes Following Part 1 Premiere

“Ozark” audiences have proved that time stolen can also be time well-spent: the Netflix crime thriller starring Jason Bateman, Laura Linney and Julia Garner, snatched over 4 billion viewing minutes for the week of Jan. 24 through 30. Per Nielsen Analytics, Season 4 of “Ozark” has hit the fourth-highest streaming total ever— “Tiger King” had hit 5.3 billion followed up with a 4.4 billion minute week in 2020, and “Ozark” cinched 5.2 billion during the week of March 30, 2020.

Viewership for “Ozark” was evenly split between male and female viewers, which tends to be unusual for streaming content. 60% of “Ozark’s” audience was between the ages of 35-64, 20% of the audience was aged 18-34 and the rest were adults aged over 65.

Other winners of the last week of January were Disney Plus’ “Encanto,” which snuck under “Ozark” on the Nielsen Top 10 SVOD list for overall streaming programming with 1.36 million minutes watched, and No. 1 on the weekly movies list. “Encanto” has been a powerhouse since its release on the family-friendly platform, maintaining the same audience profile throughout— 40% of its audience is aged between 2 and 11, and 25% of its viewership comes from Hispanic homes. Disney Plus had a solid presence throughout the Nielsen SVOD lists, scoring fourth place for “The Book of Boba Fett’s” “Mandalorian” focused episode, directed by Bryce Dallas Howard (744 million viewing minutes) on the overall list; seventh place for “Bluey” on the Top 10 Streaming Acquired Programs chart; and four other films on the movies list (“The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild,” “Eternals,” “Moana” and “Frozen”).

Amazon’s entrants for the week of Jan. 24 through 30 were “Bones” (329 MM) and “House” (317 MM) on the acquired programs chart, and the animated movie “Hotel Transylvania: Transformania” on its list (194 MM). Hulu’s sole winner, coming in tenth, was “How I Met Your Mother” (316 MM) on the acquired content list.