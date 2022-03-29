‘Ozark’ Teases Explosive Final Episodes in Season 4 Part 2 Trailer

The Byrde family makes one last effort to escape their criminal empire in the Season 4 Part 2 trailer of “Ozark.” The series will come to an explosive finish on April 29 when the final seven episodes debut on Netflix.

According to the official logline: “Marty and Wendy are rid of Helen and climb to the top of Navarro’s empire. They find another opportunity to get out of the Ozarks but some past sins won’t stay buried and the most dangerous threats come from blood.”

In the trailer, Marty (Jason Bateman) fears for the survival of his family as Ruth (Julia Garner) seeks revenge. “I’m just sick of having blood on my hands, Wendy. It doesn’t bother you?” Marty says, to which Wendy (Laura Linney) responds, “You’re so desperate to be the good guy.”

Also debuting on April 29 is “A Farewell to Ozark,” a 30-minute special that explores the making of the final season.

“Ozark” stars Bateman and Linney as Marty and Wendy Byrde, who get entangled with the local criminals of the Ozarks in Missouri after moving there to launder money. The first part of Season 4 followed the Byrde family after the death of Helen Pierce (Janet McTeer), an attorney for the Navarro drug cartel. Omar Navarro (Felix Solis) brings Marty and Wendy further into the operation while they try to escape the Ozarks, but their past continues to haunt them.

The series also stars Sofia Hublitz, Skylar Gaertner, Charlie Tahan, Jessica Frances Dukes, Lisa Emery, Felix Solis, Damian Young, Alfonso Herrera, Adam Rothenberg, Richard Thomas, John Bedford Lloyd, Joseph Sikora, Bruno Bichir, CC Castillo, Katrina Lenk, Bruce Davison, Ali Stroker and Veronica Falcón. Chris Mundy returns as showrunner and writer, executive producing alongside Bateman, Mark Williams, John Shiban, Patrick Markey and Bill Dubuque. Linney co-executive produces. “Ozark” hails from MRC Television.

Watch the trailer below.