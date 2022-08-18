Owen Wilson Says Marvel Scolded Him ‘Multiple Times’ for Talking Too Much About ‘Loki’: ‘They’re So Kind of Uptight’

Add Owen Wilson to the list of Marvel actors who have gotten into hot water with Marvel Studios. The actor, who joined the MCU in “Loki” as Mobius M. Mobius, recently confirmed in an interview with ComicBook.com that he’s currently filming the Disney+ series’ second season, but all Wilson would reveal is the following: “Yeah, we’re doing that. Yeah, Tom [Hiddleston] is great. Doing ‘Loki,’ and we’re filming that now in London.”

Asked for more info, Wilson stopped short of revealing anything. “Well, I do think that… you know, we’ll see what happens with this one,” he said. “I immediately get kind of self-conscious because they’re so kind of uptight.”

Wilson is referring to Marvel being uptight with actors who reveal too much information about their respective projects. Has Wilson been scolded by Marvel for talking too much about “Loki” in the past? “Yes,” Wilson said. “Yeah, multiple times.”

Last year, Wilson infamously told Esquire magazine about the text message he received from an anonymous Marvel employee after he let it slip that the mustache he had was for his “Loki” character.

“I let it slip I had a mustache for Mobius,” Wilson said. “I got an ominous text saying ‘Strike 1’. I don’t know who that was, we think it might have been Kevin Feige using a burner phone but that wasn’t confirmed.”

Marvel stars such as Tom Holland and Mark Ruffalo are also notorious for giving out spoilers. Ruffalo accidentally live-streamed part of “Thor: Ragnarok” on Instagram after forgetting to turn off his camera at the movie’s Hollywood premiere. He also let it slip on “Good Morning America” before “Avengers: Infinity War” opened in theaters that everyone in the film dies.

The first season of “Loki” is currently nominated for six creative arts Emmy awards. The second season won’t debut until next year.