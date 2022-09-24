‘Outer Banks’ Season 3 Teaser Shows John B and Crew on the Island of Poguelandia as Treasure Hunt Continues

We pledge allegiance to Poguelandia.

John B (Chase Stokes) and the “Outer Banks” crew are back in Netflix’s first teaser for the series’ third season, and it seems they’ve finally found some peace on an island they call Poguelandia. The sky is so blue that it’s almost turquoise, the sand is soft and it looks like the gang has set up their own little sun-soaked world far away from Ward (Charles Esten), Rafe (Drew Starkey) and the Sheriff’s Department.

But, of course, nothing is as it seems. Soon, the trailer heats up, showing Sarah (Madelyn Cline), Kie (Madison Bailey), Pope (Jonathan Daviss) and JJ (Rudy Pankow) running away from wild dogs and participating in car chases as they continue to search for treasure. There’s also lots of fighting, including with Ward and Rafe, and the return of Cleo (Carlacia Grant) and John B’s resurrected-from-the-dead father, Big John Rutledge (Charles Halford).

“Outer Banks” was renewed for Season 3 in December. The popular series also stars Austin North as Topper, Andy McQueen as Carlos Singh, Fiona Palomo as Sofia and Lou Ferrigno Jr. as Ryan. Recurring actors include Cullen Moss, Julia Antonelli, Caroline Arapoglou, E. Roger Mitchell, CC Castillo, Chelle Ramos, Brian Stapf, Deion Smith, Nicholas Cirillo, Gary Weeks, Samantha Soule, Adam Donahue and Terence Rosemore. Series creators Josh Pate, Jonas Pate and Shannon Burke are showrunners and executive produce.

“They are intensely loyal to each other, and that’s a constant. It lays some track for going forward,” co-creator and executive producer Josh Tate teased of Season 3 in an interview with Variety last year.

See all the Netflix announcements from Saturday’s Tudum event here.

Season 3 of “Outer Banks” is set to premiere in 2023. Watch the full teaser below.