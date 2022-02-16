Taika Waititi’s New Series ‘Our Flag Means Death’ Gets Swashbuckling Trailer

HBO Max announced Wednesday that “Our Flag Means Death” — a new comedy from creator David Jenkins and Oscar-winning executive producer Taika Waititi — will premiere on March 3, and unveiled its trailer and the show’s key art.

In “Our Flag Means Death,” Rhys Darby (“Flight of the Conchords”) plays 18th century gentleman Stede Bonnet, who gives up a life of comfort to become the captain of a pirate ship called Revenge. The plot, according to its logline, is: “Struggling to earn the respect of his potentially mutinous crew, Stede’s fortunes change after a fateful run-in with the infamous Captain Blackbeard, played by Waititi. Stede and crew attempt to get their ship together and survive life on the high seas.”

After the first three episodes of “Our Flag Means Death” drop on March 3, three more will premiere on March 10, and (to keep us on our toes) two each week on March 17 and March 24.

Waititi, who won the adapted screenplay Oscar at the 2020 Academy Awards for “Jojo Rabbit,” directed the “Our Flag Means Death” pilot, as well as co-starring in it and executive producing. He shot the pilot after he finished production on Marvel’s “Thor: Love and Thunder,” the followup of his “Thor: Ragnarok” in 2017, which is set to be released this summer. Showrunner and creator Jenkins also executive produces “Our Flag Means Death,” as do Garrett Basch and Dan Halsted.

Taika Waititi Courtesy of Aaron Epstein/HBO Max

Along with Darby and Waititi, the cast features Nathan Foad, Samson Kayo, Vico Ortiz, Ewen Bremner, Joel Fry, Matt Maher, Kristian Nairn (Hodor!), Con O’Neill, Guz Khan, David Fane, Rory Kinnear, Samba Schutte, Nat Faxon, Fred Armisen and Leslie Jones.

In the trailer below, set to Heart’s “Crazy on You,” you can see how Stede — “the gentleman pirate” — has growing pains as he adjusts to his new life on the high seas.