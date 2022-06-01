‘Our Flag Means Death’ Renewed for Season 2 at HBO Max

The crew of the Revenge are setting sail once again. Comedy series “Our Flag Means Death” has been renewed for Season 2, HBO Max has announced. The news comes almost three months after the show’s first season finished airing this March.

Created by David Jenkins, “Our Flag Means Death” stars Rhys Darby and Taika Waititi as real-life pirates Stede Bonnet and Ed Teach, better known as Blackbeard. The series follows Bonnet, an English aristocrat, as he abandons his family in an attempt to find himself as a pirate, with his mild-mannered and gentlemanly demeanor proving to be a poor match to a life of crime. Over the course of Season 1, he teams up with Ed and they unexpectedly fall in love, only for the season to end with the two separated and a heartbroken Ed embracing his dark Blackbeard persona.

The first season of “Our Flag Means Death” received generally positive reviews from critics. In her review, Variety chief TV critic Caroline Framke wrote that the “most interesting thing about ‘Our Flag Means Death’ — if also what might disappoint fans hoping for something more patently ridiculous — becomes how it ends up more gently introspective than outright funny in its hunt for comic treasure.” Over the course of its first season, the show attracted a devoted fanbase and has been praised for its LGBTQ representation, with the storyline depicting three queer relationships in the main cast.

In addition to Darby and Waititi, Ewen Bremner, Joel Fry, Samson Kayo, Con O’Neill, Nathan Foad, Vico Ortiz, Kristian Nairn, Matthew Maher, Guz Khan, David Fane, Nat Faxon and Samba Schutte play the various crewmates of the Revenge. Rory Kinnear also stars as Stede’s childhood rival Nigel Badminton, and Season 1 guest stars included Leslie Jones, Fred Armisen, Kristen Schaal, Nick Kroll, Tim Heidecker and Will Arnett. Jenkins and Waititi executive produce the series with Garrett Basch and Dan Halsted.