ABC Releases Key Art For 94th Oscars Featuring Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Skyes (TV News Roundup)

ABC released key art for the 94th Academy Awards on Friday — and it features the first official shot of this year’s three Oscar hosts.

The 94th Oscars will be held March 27, with an in-person ceremony at Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre that will air live on ABC. Last month, the Academy announced that Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Skyes would be hosting the big night.

In Tuesday’s image, Hall, Schumer and Skyes are seen sitting in a movie theater with their hands held high. The words “Movie lovers unite” sit above the Oscars’ logo.

In addition to the Oscars hosts, previously announced awards presenters include Simu Liu, Rami Malek, Zoë Kravitz, Lily James, Lady Gaga, Youn Yuh-jung, Rosie Perez and Chris Rock.

The films leading Oscar nominations are “The Power of the Dog” and “Dune,” with 12 and 10 nods, respectively. “Belfast” and “West Side Story” each received seven nominations. All four of those films are also up for best picture — with “CODA,” “Don’t Look Up,” “Drive My Car,” “King Richard,” “Licorice Pizza” and “Nightmare Alley” also joining the race. Here’s the full poster:

ABC

Also in today’s TV News Roundup:

DATES

BET has announced that “House of Payne” and “Assisted Living,” two sitcoms created and produced by Tyler Perry, will premiere their new seasons March 23. “House of Payne” began life as a TBS show in 2007, ending its run in 2012. The show was revived for BET in 2020, and recently wrapped its tenth season in January. The show focuses on the Payne family, a multigenerational group living under the household of Curtis (LaVan Davis) and Ella (Cassi Davis Patton). Season 11 of the show features the arrival of Malisa, the daughter of Curtis and Ella’s great-nephew Malik (Larramie Shaw). “Assisted Living” premiered on BET in 2020. In the show, Mr. Brown (David Mann) and Cora (Tamela Mann) run a retirement home with Vinny (J. Anthony Brown) and his grandson Jeremy (Na’im Lynn). In Season 3, they will attempt to help their friend Lindor (Nicolas S. Duvernay) recover from the trauma of being arrested by the police. Both shows will air simultaneously on BET and its sister network BET Her. “House of Payne” airs at 9 p.m. ET, while “Assisted Living” airs at 9:30 p.m. ET. BET also released teasers for the shows’ premieres; view below.

RENEWALS

Epix announced that it will renew historical drama series “Domina” for a second season. The show stars Kasia Smutniak as Livia Drusilla, the powerful wife of Roman Emperor Augustus Caesar. The second season is set to begin production this spring in Rome, with a premiere slated for 2023. Season 2 will chronicle the struggle for control of the empire of Rome from a female perspective, picking up where Season 1 left off, with Livia fighting to preserve her marriage to the emperor, Gaius. The show also stars Matthew McNulty (“Misfits”) as Gaius, Emperor Augustus, Claire Forlani (“Meet Joe Black”) as Octavia, Christine Bottomley (“The End of the F***ing World”) as Scribonia and Ben Batt (“Captain America: The First Avenger”) as Agrippa. “Domina” was created by Simon Burke, who is also an EP alongside Lucy Bedford, Muirinn Lane Kelly and Carmel Maloney. Epix has U.S. rights to the show, with Season 2 returning to Sky across Europe in 2023. The series is produced by Tiger Aspect, in association with Epix Studios, and is globally distributed by Banijay Rights.

LATE NIGHT

Heidi Klum and Noah Schnapp will guest and Nilüfer Yanya will perform on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Friday, while Aidy Bryant, Martha Stewart and Alex Edelman will appear on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.”