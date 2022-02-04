‘Orphan Black’ Sequel Series at AMC Sets Anna Fishko to Write (EXCLUSIVE)

The new “Orphan Black” series in the works at AMC has found its writer.

Variety has learned exclusively that Anna Fishko is onboard to write and executive produce the potential new iteration of the series, which was first reported as being in the works back in 2019. A writers’ room for the project is now open, though exact plot details remain under wraps.

It is known, however, that the project is not a reboot of the original show, but rather a new story set in the same world. Temple Street Productions, which produced the original series, will also produce the new series. Temple Street is owned by Boat Rocker Studios, a division of Boat Rocker Media.

Fishko is no stranger to working with AMC, having been a writer and supervising producer on “Fear the Walking Dead” for the basic cabler during the show’s fourth season in 2018.

Most recently, she worked as a writer and co-executive producer on the Netflix series “The Society,” which had been renewed for a second season before the COVID-related production shutdown led Netflix to cancel the series instead. Fishko’s other credits include “Colony” at USA Network, “The Last Tycoon” at Amazon, and “Tyrant” at FX.

She is repped by CAA and attorney Tara Kole.

“Orphan Black” was co-created by John Fawcett and Graeme Manson. The series launched in 2013 and ran for five seasons on BBC America. It starred Tatiana Maslany as a woman who discovers that she is a clone and that someone is plotting to kill her and her clone “sisters.” Both the series and Maslany’s performance were well-received by critics. She was nominated for three Emmys and a Golden Globe during the show’s run, winning the Emmy for best actress in a drama series in 2016.