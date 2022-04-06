‘Orphan Black’ Sequel Series ‘Echoes’ Gets AMC Greenlight

AMC has officially ordered a followup to “Orphan Black,” Variety has learned.

Titled “Orphan Black: Echoes,” the new series is set in the near future and takes a deep dive into the exploration of the scientific manipulation of human existence. It follows a group of women as they weave their way into each other’s lives and embark on a journey, unravelling the mystery of their identity and uncovering a story of love and betrayal.

AMC has given the show a 10-episode order. It is expected launch on AMC and AMC Plus in 2023.

“’Orphan Black’ had a remarkable run on BBC America, attracting millions of dedicated and highly engaged fans, captivated by a smart and engrossing story and a star-making and Emmy-winning performance by Tatiana Maslany,” said Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios for AMC Networks. “We can’t wait to dive back in with Anna, John and our partners at Boat Rocker and deliver an all-new version of this rich world that is worthy of the #CloneClub.”

Variety exclusively reported that the series was in the works back in 2019. As Variety reported in February 2022, Anna Fishko is onboard to serve as writer, showrunner, and executive producer. John Fawcett, the co-creator of “Orphan Black:” who directed 17 episodes of the series, will executive produce and direct “Echoes.” The show is produced and distributed globally by Boat Rocker. David Fortier and Ivan Schneeberg, executive producers from Boat Rocker on the original series, return as executive producers on the new series. Katie O’Connell Marsh, Nick Nantell, and Kerry Appleyard will also executive produce for Boat Rocker.

“We started our journey down the ‘Orphan Black’ rabbit hole when Sarah Manning watched Beth Childs inexplicably jump in front of an oncoming train. Since then, a passionate fandom has joined us for a wildly entertaining ride,” said David Fortier and Ivan Schneeberg, co-executive chairmen of Boat Rocker Media and co-chairmen of Boat Rocker Studios. “We’re delighted to be partnering with AMC and Anna Fishko and joining forces again with John Fawcett, to boldly reenter the ‘Orphan Black’ universe. Once again, we welcome Clone Club along for the ride and look forward to adventuresome new fans taking the leap. Strap yourselves in and hold on!”

“Orphan Black” was co-created by Fawcett and Graeme Manson. The series launched in 2013 and ran for five seasons on BBC America. It starred Tatiana Maslany as a woman who discovers that she is a clone and that someone is plotting to kill her and her clone “sisters.” Both the series and Maslany’s performance were well-received by critics. She was nominated for three Emmys and a Golden Globe during the show’s run, winning the Emmy for best actress in a drama series in 2016.

“I am thrilled to begin this new chapter in the world of ‘Orphan Black,'” said Fishko. “Creating a story that embraces the legacy of the original show has been so gratifying, and I’m excited for audiences to embark on a new journey that explores the big questions of what makes us who we are. I’m incredibly lucky to have such supportive partners in Boat Rocker, John Fawcett and AMC, and can’t wait to introduce audiences old and new to the next installment of this beloved story.”

“Embarking on a new saga of ‘Orphan Black’ with Anna, our partners at Boat Rocker, and AMC could not be more exciting,” Fawcett added. “For all our dedicated OB fans out there, I am thrilled that we can bring this new chapter to them. Without our fans, this new show certainly wouldn’t exist and for that I am deeply grateful. I can’t wait to ‘follow the crazy science’ for them!”