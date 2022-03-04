‘Ordinary Joe’ Canceled by NBC After One Season

“Ordinary Joe” has been canceled at NBC, Variety has confirmed with sources.

The series aired one season on the broadcast network. The show debuted in September and aired 13 episodes through January. It received mixed reviews from critics and failed to make a significant impact in the ratings. It averaged just a 0.5 rating in adults 18-49 and 3.3 million viewers per episode in the Nielsen Live+7 numbers.

James Wolk starred in the series as Joe Kimbreau. The series begins with his graduation from college and explores three possible futures based on a single choice he makes. The show then picks up 10 years later in each of those futures where he is either a police officer, famous musician, or a nurse.

The show also starred Natalie Martinez, Elizabeth Lail and Charlie Barnett. Russel Friend and Garrett Lerner served as writers and executive producers. Matt Reeves, Adam Kassan, Rafi Crohn, and Howard Klein were also executive producers on the show. Adam Davidson directed and executive produced the pilot episode. “Ordinary Joe” was produced by 20th Television, Universal Television, 6th & Idaho, and 3 Arts.

NBC’s other current drama offerings include “Law & Order: SVU,” “Law & Order: Organized Crime,” and the recently relaunched “Law & Order.” The network also still has the hit family drama “This Is Us,” which is currently airing its sixth and final season at the broadcaster.

On the pilot side, NBC has a number of dramas in the works, including a sequel series followup to “Quantum Leap.” It was recently reported that that show has cast Raymond Lee to star in the show’s lead role.

Deadline first reported Ordinary Joe’s cancellation.