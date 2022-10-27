Onyx Collective Orders ‘Deli Boys’ Pilot From Abdullah Saeed With Asif Ali, Alfie Fuller, Saagar Shaikh to Star

Onyx Collective on Hulu has ordered the comedy pilot “Deli Boys” from Abdullah Saeed.

The logline for the half-hour project states, “When their convenience-store magnate father suddenly dies, a pair of pampered Pakistani-American brothers lose everything and are forced to reckon with their Baba’s secret life of crime as they attempt to take up his mantle in the underworld.”

The cast includes Asif Ali and Saagar Shaikh in the lead roles, with Alfie Fuller also starring. Ali will play Mir Dar, described as “hardworking, enthusiastic to a fault, and eager to impress his father, Baba, a scrappy immigrant who arrived in the U.S. broke and built an empire from scratch.” Shaikh will play Raj Dar, said to be “a real character, the antithesis of his younger brother Mir. Whereas Mir is a straight-shooter, Raj is a pot-smoking, entitled playboy, an outrageous hipster who wraps his joints in gold paper and lives the high life on his father Baba’s millions. Spoiled from birth, he has never had to lift a finger and thinks Mir is a sucker for taking life so seriously.”

Fuller will play Prairie, “Raj’s ‘shaman,’ a drugged-out ‘Afro- futurist’ hipster who lives with him and various other hangers-on in ‘stoner heaven’ luxury.”

Saeed serves as writer and executive producer on the pilot, with Nisha Ganatra (“Late Night,” “Girls,” “Mr. Robot”) directing and executive producing. Jenni Konner (“Girls,” “Camping”), Vali Chandrasekaran (“Modern Family,” “30 Rock”), and Nora Silver also executive produce. 20th Television is the studio.

Should “Deli Boys” get picked up to series, it would mark Saeed’s first scripted TV writing credit. In television, he is known for creating Vice shows like the cannabis cooking series “Bong Appetit.” He also hosted and produced the Vice series “Vice Does America.” As an actor, he appeared in a recurring role in the HBO series “High Maintenance.” His written work has been featured in Vice, The Guardian, The Village Voice, The Atlantic, and many more.

Ali is known for roles in shows like Marvel’s “WandaVision,” “The Mandalorian,” and “BoJack Horseman.” He also recently appeared in Olivia Wilde’s feature “Don’t Worry Darling.” His first stand up comedy special will debut on HBO in 2023.

Shaikh was recently seen in the Marvel series “Ms. Marvel” and will also appear in the Marvel feature “The Marvels.” He also previously starred in the series “Unfair & Ugly” and was a participant in the 2019 Disney Television Discovers: Talent Showcase.

Fuller is known for playing Dinah Rutledge in the hit Amazon series “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” as well as for her role in Apple’s “Little America.” She is also an accomplished theater actress, winning the Obie award for her role in “Is God Is” by Aleshea Harris.

Saeed is repped by Gersh, Principal Entertainment LA, and Felker Toczek. Ali is repped by Authentic Talent and Literary Management, CAA and Goodman Genow. Shaikh is repped by Gersh, El Centro, and Slate PR. Fuller is repped by Lasher Group and Artists & Representatives. Ganatra is repped by CAA and Morris Yorn. Konner is repped by CAA. Chandrasekaran is repped by UTA and Management 360.