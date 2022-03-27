‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 2 Teaser Reveals First Look at Cara Delevingne and Amy Schumer’s Characters

While another trio is hosting the Oscars this year, Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short made an appearance during the telecast in the first look teaser footage for Season 2 of their hit Hulu comedy series “Only Murders in the Building.”

The three actors star in the series as Mabel Mora, Charles-Haden Savage and Oliver Putnam, three tenants at a New York apartment complex the Arconia who discover a shared love for true crime podcasts. In Season 1, the strangers team up together to solve the murder of Mabel’s childhood friend and fellow Arconia tenant Tim Kono (Justin Cihi).

Season 2 follows up on the cliffhanger ending of the season finale, which saw the case solved but the crew framed for the murder of Arconia board president Bunny (Jayne Houdyshell). Now, the three have to race to solve the crime and clear their names, all while being placed under the microscope of a competing podcast. The teaser sees the main characters recording an episode of their podcast, intercut with scenes showing them at the center of a media circus and searching for clues to the mystery.

“New York City, who doesn’t want to become the talk of the town here?” Martin narrates during the trailer. “We’ve been warned not to speak out,” Short continues. “But we here at ‘Only Murders in the Building,’ we will not be going quietly,” Gomez finishes.

The teaser footage also shows the first look of Cara Delevingne, who joins the main cast as Alice, and reveals that Oscars co-host Amy Schumer will guest star during the season as a version of herself. Aside from the main trio and Delevingne, Aaron Dominguez also stars as Mabel’s friend Oscar. Recurring cast members from the show include Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Tina Fey, Jackie Hoffman, Nathan Lane and James Caverly. They will be joined in Season 2 by Michael Rapaport, who will play a detective investigating Bunny’s murder.

“Only Murders in the Building” is created by Martin and John Hoffman. The two executive produce alongside Short, Gomez, Dan Fogelman and Jess Rosenthal. Season 2 of the series will debut on Hulu June 28. Watch the full teaser below.