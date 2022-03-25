‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 2 Gets Summer Release Date

The Arconia’s favorite podcasters Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez are back for Season 2 of “Only Murders in the Building,” premiering on Hulu on June 28.

This season, the comedic murder mystery follows Charles, Oliver and Mabel as they rush to identify the killer of Bunny Folger, the Arconia board president. Of course, the trio is now publicly implicated in the murder, as well as the subjects of a competing podcast. Plus, they’ll have to deal with the eclectic cast of characters that reside in the Upper West Side complex, who now all think they committed a homicide.

Season 1 followed the unlikely trio as they banded together to solve the murder of Tim Kono, tracking their pursuit on a true crime podcast.

In her review of the season, Variety chief TV critic Caroline Framke wrote, “‘Only Murders’ delights in its many (rather predictable) twists, but moreso in the chemistry between its three leads. That Martin and Short immediately click into a partnership that’s as amiable as it is prickly should be no surprise to anyone who’s experienced them as a pair in the ‘Father of the Bride’ movies, in which they play similar roles opposite each other (i.e. Martin as the outwardly grounded voice of reason who quickly spirals out of control and Short as the already histrionic wild card).”

She continued, “Gomez, whose character has more ties to the mystery than meet the eye, gets the more obviously weighty material at the series’ start, and does her best to make the most of Mabel’s scattered exposition. But she, too, shines brightest when playing detective alongside Short and, especially, Martin. Oliver has his melancholic moments, but Mabel and Charles’ friendship becomes richer as their equal skepticism of being vulnerable blossoming into a shared experience of learning to trust each other, anyway.”

“Only Murders in the Building” is co-created by Martin and John Hoffman (“Grace & Frankie,” “Looking”), who executive produce alongside Short, Gomez, Jess Rosenthal and “This Is Us” creator Dan Fogelman.

The date announcement accompanies a short video of Martin, Short and Gomez in the elevator. Watch the clip below.