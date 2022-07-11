‘Only Murders in the Building’ Renewed for Season 3 at Hulu

“Only Murders in the Building” has been renewed for Season 3 at Hulu.

The news comes just under two weeks after the launch of Season 2 of the critically-acclaimed comedy series. The second season debuted with two episodes on June 28, with new episodes dropping weekly on Tuesdays on Hulu.

“‘Only Murders in the Building’ is the true crown jewel of our slate,” said Craig Erwich, president of Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment. “Its appeal across generations, the intersection of humor and heart, and its truly original approach are a hallmark of and testament to Dan, John, Steve, Marty and Selena’s work. We are grateful to be able to continue telling the stories of Charles, Oliver and Mabel to viewers that have consistently shown us they crave more of this story.”

The series stars Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez. Other Season 2 cast members include Cara Delevingne, Vanessa Aspillaga, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Shirley MacLaine, and Amy Schumer.

During a recent press tour, the cast joked with Variety about how long they’d like to continue the show. “Until I’m in a walker, that’s how long I’d like to do it,” Martin said, as Short noted, “I think you do it one at a time. It’s how it feels!”

In Season 2, following the shocking death of Arconia Board President Bunny Folger, Charles (Martin), Oliver (Short), and Mabel (Gomez) race to unmask her killer. However, three unfortunate complications ensue – the trio is publicly implicated in Bunny’s homicide; they are now the subjects of a competing podcast; and they have to deal with a bunch of New York neighbors who all think they committed murder.

“Only Murders in the Building” was created by Martin and John Hoffman. Both also serve as executive producers alongside Short, Gomez, Dan Fogelman, and Jess Rosenthal. 20th Television is the studio.