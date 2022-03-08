‘One Piece’ Netflix Live-Action Series Adds Six to Cast

The “One Piece” live-action series at Netflix has added six new cast members, Variety has learned.

Morgan Davies (“The End,” “The Evil Dead: Rise”), Ilia Isorelýs Paulino (“The Sex Lives of College Girls,” “Me Time”), Aidan Scott (“Action Point,” “Between the Devil”), Jeff Ward (“Brand New Cherry Flavor,” “Hack”), McKinley Belcher III (“Ozark,” “The Good Lord Bird”) and Vincent Regan (“300,” “Troy”) have all joined the series.

They join previously announced cast members Iñaki Godoy, Mackenyu, Emily Rudd, Jacob Romero Gibson and Taz Skylar. The new cast members will appear as the following characters: Davies as Koby, Paulino as Alvida, Scott as Helmeppo, Ward as Buggy, Belcher as Arlong, and Regan as Garp.

Based on the iconic Japanese manga of the same name, “One Piece” centers on Monkey D. Luffy (Godoy), a young man who embarks on a journey to become king of the pirates and find the celebrated “One Piece” treasure. The show was ordered for 10 episodes at Netflix back in January 2021. In addition to the manga, 20 seasons and over 1000 episodes of the “One Piece” anime series have been released to date along with 14 animated films.

Steven Maeda serves as co-writer, co-showrunner, and executive producer on the “One Piece” live-action series, with Matt Owens also co-writing, co-showrunning, and executive producing. Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements of Tomorrow Studios executive produce along with Eiichiro Oda, the author of the manga series. The series is a co-production between Netflix and Tomorrow Studios, with Netflix handling physical production.

“One Piece” is one of several live-action adaptations of popular anime and manga titles that Netflix has either already released or is preparing to release. Most recently, the streamer put out the live-action “Cowboy Bebop,” which was canceled after one season. The streamer also previously released the live-action film “Death Note,” based on the manga series of the same name. Netflix is also adapting several other titles into anime shows, including a “Scott Pilgrim” anime series.

(Pictured, from left to right: Vincent Regan, Jeff Ward, Morgan Davies, Ilia Isorelýs Paulino, Aidan Scott, McKinley Belcher III)