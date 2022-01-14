‘One of Us Is Lying’ Renewed for Season 2 at Peacock, Erica Saleh to Serve as Showrunner

Peacock announced that teen drama series “One of Us is Lying” has been renewed for a second season. Erica Saleh, who adapted the novel for the screen, will serve as showrunner for the second season. She replaces Darío Madron, who will continue to serve as an executive producer.

The series is based on Karen M. McManus’ novel of the same name. Season 1 followed the mysterious demise of Simon (Mark McKenna), who enters detention at Bayview High School along with four other students but ends up rushed out on a stretcher, dying of an allergic reaction and leaving his classmates Nate (Cooper van Grootel), Addy (Annalisa Cochrane), Cooper (Chibuikem Uche) and Bronwyn (Marianly Tejada) behind as murder suspects.

“One of Us is Lying” is produced by UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group and John Sacchi’s 5 More Minutes Productions.

“We are thrilled that the compelling and binge-worthy first season of ‘One of Us Is Lying’ resonated so strongly with our YA audience,” said Lisa Katz, president scripted content at NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “The fandom behind the series is incredibly passionate and we can’t wait to deliver more twists and turns that will leave viewers on the edge of their seats.”

“From the moment we saw the pilot Erica wrote, we knew this was a special show and we’re thrilled that Peacock felt the same,” said Beatrice Springborn, president of UCP. “Returning to shoot in New Zealand with Erica as showrunner for season two is an exciting next chapter in the wild and fun story of the Bayview Four.”

“We are so happy with the reception of Season 1, and are beyond thrilled that we get to continue our story in Season 2,” said Saleh. “We can’t wait to bring more mystery to the halls of Bayview High!”