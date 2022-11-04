‘On My Block’ Spinoff ‘Freeridge’ at Netflix Casts Tenzing Norgay Trainor and Peggy Blow (EXCLUSIVE)

Netflix has added two series regulars to the cast of “Freeridge,” its spinoff of the recently concluded young adult series “On My Block.” Tenzing Norgay Trainor will play a new character, while Peggy Blow will reprise her original role, Variety has learned exclusively.

Named after the fictional Los Angeles neighborhood that “On My Block” takes place in, “Freeridge” follows a new crew of friends who may or may not have unleashed a deadly curse kicking off an unforgettable adventure.

In “On My Block,” Blow played Ruby’s (Jason Genao) grandmother Marisol Martinez, more often known as ‘Abuelita.’ She often acted as an accomplice to the teens’ various adventures in Freeridge.

Character details for Trainor are not yet known. His credits include Netflix’s “Boo, Bitch” and Disney Channel’s “Liv and Maddie.”

Additionally, Paula Garcés, Eric Gutierrez, Eme Ikwuakor and Raushanah Simmons will recur in their roles from the original series.

Production on Season 1 of “Freeridge” is already complete. “On My Block” creator Lauren Iungerich serves as co-creator and executive producer along with Jamie Uyeshiro, Eddie Gonzalez, Jeremy Haft and Jamie Dooner. Iungerich also serves as showrunner. Previously announced series regulars include Keyla Monterroso Mejia (“Curb Your Enthusiasm,” “Boo, Bitch”), Bryana Salaz (“Team Kaylie”) and Ciara Riley Wilson (“LA’s Finest,” “Kim Possible”).

Netflix ordered “Freeridge” to series in September 2021, just ahead of the release of the fourth and final season of “On My Block,” which was led by Sierra Capri, Jason Genao, Brett Gray, Diego Tinoco, Jessica Marie Garcia and Julio Macias.