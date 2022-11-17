Omnicom Media Group, TelevisaUnivision Strike Ad-Data Pact

Omnicom Media Group has struck a partnership with TelevisaUnivision to expand its reach among Latino customers in the United States via use of the Spanish-language media company’s proprietary household data graph.

Omnicom Media Group intends to integrate data from its Omni ID identity solution with TelevisaUnivsion’s work to help its clients identify and measure response from Spanish-speaking consumers.

“At launch we were clear that TelevisaUnivision’s Hispanic household data graph was built for activation, and this partnership with OMG is a critical milestone underpinning our steadfast commitment to ensuring data is inclusive and representative of diverse audiences,” said Dan Aversano, senior vice president of data, analytics and advanced advertising at TelevisaUnivision, in a statement, “By integrating TelevisaUnivision’s data graph into Omni ID, we’re confident that OMG’s vast roster of clients will be able to engage U.S. Hispanics in a more effective way that will drive meaningful business results and ROI.”

TelevisaUnivision launched its Hispanic household data graph in May 2022 to help solve for the inequities it believes cause U.S. Hispanics to be vastly underrepresented in data sets. In June, the company set a partnership with with data company VideoAmp, one of a growing number of audience-measurement companies whose services are being tapped as TV networks mull alternatives to Nielsen, the industry’s de factor arbiter of audience size. Under terms of the pact, TelevisaUnivision will use VideoAmp’s data in a suite of advanced advertising solutions, giving advertisers a better sense of the viewers they are reaching and their responses to commercials.

Televisa Univision has articulated a belief to Madison Avenue that a greater number of national advertisers ought to work to reach its viewership base.

“OMG saw a clear opportunity to leverage the great work TelevisaUnivision has done to improve representation and coverage of the US Hispanic community with their identity graph,” said Kelly Metz, Omnicom Media Group’s North America managing director of advanced TV, in a statement. “Enabling this advanced identity solution via Omni ID translates to a powerful first-mover opportunity for Omnicom clients and another critical component of how OMG lays the foundation for a solid approach in manifesting diversity in the media process, work, and investment.”