Olympic Gold Medalist Chloe Kim Signs With Buchwald (EXCLUSIVE)

Two-time Olympic Gold Medalist Chloe Kim has signed with Buchwald for entertainment agency representation as she hopes to roll her sports success into a promising acting career.

Kim cemented herself as a force at the 2022 Beijing Olympics when she became the first woman in history to win back-to-back Olympic Gold Medals in halfpipe snowboarding.

The snowboarding champion returned to the sport in January 2021 after focusing on her education at Princeton University for the 2019-20 season. Her comeback spawned a win in all four women’s superpipe events in the 2020-21 season including her sixth X Games gold medal and her second World Championship.

Throughout the course of Kim’s career, she’s earned five ESPY Awards in addition to three Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Sports Awards and two Laureus World Sports Awards. She also had a cameo in the “Charlie’s Angels” 2019 reboot directed by Elizabeth Banks. In 2020, Kim finished as a semi-finalist on Fox’s “The Masked Singer.”

As a young phenom, she’s been named on the Forbes 30 under 30 list, TIME’s 100 list and TIME’s 30 Most Influential Teens list three years in a row.

Additionally, Kim is a co-founder of TOGETXR, a new media and commerce company that focuses on uplifting the next generation of women in sports with a focus on rich storytelling rotted in lifestyle and youth culture. She co-founded with Alex Morgan, Simone Manuel and Sue Bird.

Kim’s passion for fashion and design has led her to launch her first collection with Roxy in Fall 2022 and her third goggle collection with Oakley in Winter 2022.

She continues to be repped by Anonymous Content and sport agents Lowell Taub and Alex Petrut at Stoked Management.