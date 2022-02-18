Olivia Munn, Jessie T. Usher, Embeth Davidtz Among Five Cast in ‘Tales of the Walking Dead’ at AMC

The upcoming AMC anthology series “Tales of the Walking Dead” is continuing to build out its cast.

Variety has learned that Olivia Munn (“The Newsroom,” “X-Men: Apocalypse”), Danny Ramirez (“The Falcon & The Winter Soldier”), Loan Chabanol (“Fading Gigolo”), Embeth Davidtz (“Old,” “Ray Donovan”) and Jessie T. Usher (“Shaft,” “The Boys”) have all joined the series set in the “Walking Dead” universe. Previously announced cast members include Daniella Pineda, Terry Crews, Parker Posey, Poppy Liu, Anthony Edwards, and Jillian Bell.

“Olivia, Danny, Loan, Embeth, and Jessie are the latest massive talents that will bring new worlds of TWD to life with big, daring, different, emotional, shocking, scary, and crazy stories. We’re excited for them to come walk with us,” said Scott Gimple, series executive producer and the chief content officer of “The Walking Dead” universe.

Along with Gimple, the series is executive produced by “Walking Dead” and “Fear the Walking Dead” writer and producer Channing Powell. Powell is also the showrunner on “Tales.” AMC Studios will produce.

“Somehow we have lucked into the greatest cast — Olivia, Jessie, Embeth, Danny, Loan… We’ve been hoping these episodes will feel like unique, little films and with this range of actors, we are well on our way,” Powell said.

Munn is repped by CAA and Atlas Artists. Ramirez is repped by CAA, Anonymous Content, Viewpoint and Hansen Jacobson. Chabanol is repped by Buchwald. Davidtz is repped by CAA, Berwick & Kovacik and Sloane Offer. Usher is repped by CAA and Judith Usher.

“Tales of the Walking Dead” is an episodic anthology that will consist of six episodes. It is expected to debut on AMC and AMC Plus this summer.

The mothership series “The Walking Dead” is currently in the midst of its eleventh and final season. The season will consist of 24 episodes total, with the first eight airing between August and October 2021. The next eight episodes will kick off on Feb. 20 on AMC and Feb. 13 on AMC Plus.