Olivia Colman, Matt Berry Among Cast for FX & BBC’s ‘Great Expectations’ Series

FX and BBC have announced the main cast for the upcoming “Great Expectations” limited series, Variety has learned.

The six-episode version of the Charlies Dickens classic will star: Olivia Colman (“The Favourite,” “The Crown”) as Miss Havisham, Fionn Whitehead (“Dunkirk,” “Bandersnatch”) as Pip, Ashley Thomas (“Them,” “The Night Of”) as Jaggers, Johnny Harris (“London to Brighton,” “This Is England ’86”) as Magwitch, Shalom Brune-Franklin (“Roadkill,” “Line of Duty”) as Estella, Hayley Squires (“I, Daniel Blake,” “The Electrical Life of Louis Wain”) as Sara, Owen McDonnell (“Killing Eve,” “Women on the Verge” as Joe, Trystan Gravelle (“A Discovery of Witches,” “The Terror”) as Compeyson, and Matt Berry (“What We Do in the Shadows,” “Toast of London”) as Mr. Pumblechuck.

Steven Knight is writing and executive producing the series. Tom Hardy, Ridley Scott, Dean Baker, David W. Zucker, Kate Crowe, and Mona Qureshi for the BBC will also executive produce. The series is produced by FX Productions in association with the BBC, Scott Free Productions, and Hardy Son & Baker. Lucy Forbes will serve as lead director.

“Great Expectations,” which tells the coming of age story of orphan boy Philip “Pip” Pirrip, was originally released in weekly chapters beginning in December 1860 before being published in its entirety as a novel. The series is the second Dickens adaptation Knight has penned for the BBC and FX, with Knight having previously written the limited series “A Christmas Carol” starring Guy Pearce as Ebenezer Scrooge.

Colman is repped by ICM in the U.S. and United Agents in the U.K. Whitehead is repped by Curtis Brown Group, United Talent Agency and Goodman Genow. Thomas is repped by ICM in the U.S. and Independent Talent in the U.K. Harris is repped by Samira Higham. Brune-Franklin is repped by Hamilton Hodell and Morrissey Management. Squires is repped by Management 360 and B-Side Management. McDonnell is repped by Lisa Richards Agency, London. Berry is reped by CAA, MGMT Entertainment, and B-Side Management.

(Pictured, from left to right: Olivia Colman, Matt Berry, Fionn Whitehead)