‘Station 19’ Alum Okieriete Onaodowan Cast in Lead Role of ‘Demascus’ at AMC

Okieriete Onaodowan will play the title role in the upcoming AMC sci-fi comedy series “Demascus.”

The six-episode, half-hour series follows Demascus, a 33-year-old Black man who goes on a journey of self-discovery by delving into the world of digital psychiatry and using an innovative new technology that allows him to experience different versions of his own life.

Onaodowan is best known for starring as Dean Miller in the ABC drama and “Grey’s Anatomy” spinoff “Station 19,” as well as playing James Madison and Hercules Mulligan in the original Broadway cast of “Hamilton.” He also played Afrika Bambaataa in Netflix’s “The Get Down” and Anthony in HBO’s “Ballers,” along with voicing Timbourine Toucan in “Tuca and Bertie” and multiple roles in “Robot Chicken,” which both air on Adult Swim. On the film side, Onaodowan’s credits include “A Quiet Place Part II,” “Person to Person” and “Thanks for Sharing.” Up next, he will star in Season 4 of Amazon Pride Video’s “Jack Ryan” series from Tom Clancy.

He is repped by Innovative Artists and Red Letter Entertainment.

“Demascus” is slated to premiere on AMC and AMC Plus in 2023. The project was greenlit in February under the network’s script to series model, which opens writers’ rooms to develop prospective series that, in success, move straight to series.

Tearrance Arvelle Chisholm created the series and wrote the pilot. He serves as co-showrunner along with Kirk Moore, who is executive producing. On behalf of Gran Via Productions, Mark Johnson executive produces and Myki Bajaj produces. “Demascus” is produced by AMC studios.

The Hollywood Reporter first broke the news of Onaodowan’s casting.