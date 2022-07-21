‘Cobra Kai’ Creators’ Netflix Series ‘Obliterated’ Rounds Out Cast

”Obliterated,” the upcoming Netflix action comedy series from “Cobra Kai” creators Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg and Josh Heald, has cast Alyson Gorske, C. Thomas Howell, Eugene Kim, Paola Lázaro, Terrence Terrell and Amalia Yoo as series regulars. They join previously announced stars Shelley Hennig and Nick Zano.

The series tells the story of an elite special forces team who thwarts a deadly threat to Las Vegas. After their celebratory party, filled with booze, drugs and sex, the team discovers that a bomb they deactivated was a fake. The now intoxicated team has to fight through their impairments, overcome their personal issues, find the real bomb and save the world.

Gorske (“Jungle Run,” “616 Wilford Lane”) plays Lana, a Vegas party girl swept up along for the ride with the special forces team.

Howell (“Southland,” “The Punisher”) plays Hagerty, the eccentric Army Explosives technician.

Kim (“Brooklyn Nine-Nine”) plays Paul Yung, an Air Force pilot embedded with the team and after a wild night of partying, the only one sober.

Lázaro (“The Walking Dead,” “Lethal Weapon”) plays Angela Gomez, a badass Marine sniper who is the best in her field.

Terrell (“B Positive,” “Bosch”) plays Trunk, a Navy SEAL and ultimate wingman to Chad McKnight (Zano).

Yoo (“Grand Army”) plays Maya Choi, a young NSA tech expert in the field for the first time and wildly out of her element.

Hurwitz, Schlossberg and Heald executive produce “Obliterated” with Dina Hillier from Counterbalance Entertainment. Sony Pictures Television is the studio. Production is currently underway.