‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Is Back: Watch the Trailer for the Disney Plus Series

Nearly 17 years after his fiery showdown with Anakin Skywalker in “Revenge of the Sith,” Obi-Wan is back.

Disney Plus has released the first trailer for “Obi-Wan Kenobi,” the new “Star Wars” series premiering May 25.

Set in between the events of the prequel trilogy and the original “Star Wars” trilogy, “Obi-Wan Kenobi” stars Ewan McGregor as the famed Jedi master and Anakin’s former mentor before his young padawan turned into Darth Vader. Ten years after the massacre of Order 66, Kenobi is living on Tatooine and watching over soon-to-be hero Luke Skywalker, when a new adventure reunites him with Anakin (Hayden Christensen).

Aside from brief vocal cameos in 2019’s “The Rise of Skywalker,” this will be the first time either actor has reprised his “Star Wars” role since “Revenge of the Sith” in 2005. Christensen is also set to appear in “Ahsoka,” another “Star Wars” miniseries slated for 2023.

Along with Christensen and McGregor, “Obi-Wan Kenobi” will also see Joel Edgerton and Bonnie Piesse reprise their roles from the prequel trilogy as Owen and Beru Lars, the uncle and aunt of Luke Skywalker. The cast is rounded out by Moses Ingram, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell, Benny Safdie and Maya Erskine.

The series is written by Joby Harold and directed by Deborah Chow, both of whom also serve as executive producers. Chow previously directed two episodes in the first season of “The Mandalorian.” McGregor executive produces along with Kathleen Kennedy and Michelle Rejwan.

Watch the full trailer below.