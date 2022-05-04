Darth Vader Finally Appears in ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Trailer for Star Wars Day

May the Fourth be with all “Star Wars” fans today as a brand new trailer for the “Obi-Wan Kenobi” limited series has dropped. The new look at the limited series, premiering later this month, has finally revealed Darth Vader, who is set for a showdown with his former mentor during the show.

After being conspicuously absent from the previous trailer, Darth Vader is finally seen in the new teaser, albeit only his suit. In the final moments of the trailer, a robotic arm applies Vader’s chest pad to his protective armor, and his iconic breathing is heard as a shadowy Obi-Wan looks on.

Hayden Christensen has been confirmed to return to his legendary role and will duel Ewan McGregor’s Obi-Wan, marking the first time either actor has returned to the “Star Wars” universe outside of voice cameos since “Revenge of the Sith” in 2005.

The trailer also shows new looks at several supporting cast members, including Joel Edgerton returning as Owen Lars, the uncle of Luke Skywalker. While on Tatooine, Owen tells Obi-Wan to leave his family alone, to which Obi-Wan replies “When the time comes, he must be trained,” referring to his future protege Luke. Owen strikes back with, “Like you trained his father?,” the ultimate Jedi diss toward Obi-Wan, who last saw his padawan Anakin Skywalker burnt to a crisp on Mustafar.

Sith villains the Grand Inquisitor (Rupert Friend) and Inquisitor Reva (Moses Ingram) are also on the hunt for Obi-Wan in the trailer. Reva sends bounty hunters and Stormtroopers after the Jedi, who dispatches them quite easily, sans lightsaber.

“Obi-Wan Kenobi” will premiere on Disney+ on May 27 with two episodes, followed by weekly releases. The rest of the galactic cast is rounded out by Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell, Benny Safdie and Maya Erskine.

Watch the trailer below.